(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Malayan Banking Berhad's (Maybank) 15-year JPY10bn fixed rate notes a Long-Term rating of 'A-'. The notes are issued under Maybank's USD2bn multicurrency medium term note programme.

The notes are rated at the same level as Maybank's 'A-' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as they constitute direct and unsecured obligations of Maybank, and hence rank equally with all its unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The net proceeds are intended for Maybank's working capital, general banking and other corporate purposes.

The full list of Maybank's ratings is as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: 'A-'; Outlook Stable;

- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR: 'A-'; Outlook Stable;

- Viability Rating 'a-';

- Individual Rating 'B/C';

- Support Rating '2'; and

- Support Rating Floor 'BBB'.