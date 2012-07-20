(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 -

Summary analysis -- King's College London ------------------------- 20-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/NR Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Colleges and

universities

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-May-2009 AA/NR AA/NR

07-Apr-2005 AA-/NR AA-/NR

Rationale

The rating on King's College London (King's) reflects the university's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'aa-', as well as our opinion of a "moderately high" likelihood that the government of the United Kingdom (AAA/Stable/A-1+), working through the Higher Education Funding Council for England (HEFCE), would provide extraordinary support so as to avoid a cash default, in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our revised criteria for government-related entities (GREs; see "Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions," Dec. 9, 2010), our view of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of King's:

-- "Important" role for the U.K. government and its public policy mandate; and

-- "Strong" link with the U.K. government, demonstrated by its track record of providing support.

The SACP on King's is supported by its strong reputation for research, rising student demand, and substantial cash reserves. Vulnerabilities include the uncertainty over the impact of reforms to the higher education system, and the adjustment process to medium-to-long-term constraints in public-sector funding, although we believe that ongoing government support will continue to be a positive rating factor. King's is also exposed to some risks associated with its planned estate program; major work is planned for the next six years, with a large share concentrated in 2012-2013.

King's academic reputation is among the highest in the U.K. and globally, which is reflected in its No. 18 position among U.K. universities (according to The Complete University Guide 2013), and No. 21 position globally (based on the QS World University Rankings). King's has remained firmly installed within the top-20 U.K. universities and there is some potential for an even higher position if the increase in entry standards that the college is planning to implement in 2012-2013 results in further improvements. King's is also highly regarded as a research institution, and after being the recipient of the sixth-largest research grant, the university is stepping up efforts to outperform in the upcoming Research Excellence Framework (REF) in 2014.

Student demand has also been on the rise, particularly from overseas students, fueled by King's excellent academic reputation and attractive location. Larger revenues arising from the increase in overseas students, coupled with increased revenues from higher tuition fees for home and EU students from 2012-2013, will position King's among those most rewarded by the U.K. government's recent funding reform. By 2015 we anticipate that the college's main source of revenues will be income from tuition fees.

King's has posted small but increasing surpluses over the past three years, averaging 2.5% of turnover. Surpluses at this low level are not unusual for the sector, reflecting its not-for-profit status. For 2010-2011, King's posted a higher-than-budgeted surplus of 5.2% on the basis of higher revenues from overseas students and further cost curtailment. We forecast that King's will improve its performance level to 5.6% in 2011-2012 above the budgeted figure of 0.5%, but that surpluses may then fall again in 2012-2013 to as low as 0.8% as the HEFCE teaching grant is reduced, before they improve to 3% by 2014-2015 in line with the college's financial target.

In addition to the prospect of grant reductions, King's may face additional pressure from the risks associated with its capital program, which is planned to increase by GBP439 million from 2012-2013 and until 2018. In particular, the substantial increase in capital investment is driven by the expansion of the Strand campus, a prestigious and historic site with the potential for generating further revenues from activities such as postgraduate courses and conferences. The project is estimated at about GBP200 million. The exposure to capital cost overruns is somewhat mitigated by the university's previous experience in managing capital programs and working with contractors. The program includes a major redevelopment of the Strand campus, but also a number of smaller stand-alone projects, allowing substantial flexibility to reduce or defer expenditure if necessary.

Liquidity

King's has a strong liquidity position under our criteria; it had cash holdings of approximately GBP221 million (about 44% of forecast operating expenditures) at May 2012. Although some reserves--about GBP200 million--are to be spent on the upcoming capital program, King's plans to maintain overall cash holdings of a minimum amount of GBP100 million over the coming years.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that King's will continue to consolidate its strong academic reputation, demonstrated by high levels of student demand and growth in research income. An upgrade in the short-to-medium term is unlikely, but would depend on an increased diversification of revenue sources away from the U.K. public sector, which is likely to be financially constrained for the foreseeable future. Conversely, if King's reputation for teaching and research suffers, affecting its ability to generate revenues from overseas students, and if King's consequently decides to post deficits, funded by its reserves, then this could put pressure on the rating. We believe this is unlikely, however, and would require a substantive change in King's financial policies.

In accordance with our government-related entities criteria, any rating action on the United Kingdom could also affect the rating on King's.