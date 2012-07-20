(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Miejskie Przedsiebiorstwo Komunikacyjne - Lodz Sp. z o.o.'s (MPK) PLN130m secured revenue bond's Long-term local currency rating at 'BBB-'.

The affirmation factors in the expectation that the programme's Venture Account (VA) liquidity will remain good until maturity. It also takes into account the ring-fencing of the revenue bonds from MPK's remaining operations and the bondholders' privileged contractual position. The rating factors in MPK's strong linkage with the City of Lodz in respect of strategy and control and that the city's ability to support MPK financially is not expected to change in the medium term.

An upgrade of the City of Lodz's ratings, while the revenue bond programme liquidity and the VA payment discipline remains good, could be rating positive. Conversely, a downgrade of the city's ratings by two notches or Lodz's inability to secure timely VA payments in the contractual amounts may lead to a negative rating action.

The VA's liquidity remains good as the city's payments relating to Lodzki Tramwaj Regionalny (LTR) satisfactorily exceed the annual revenue bond obligation. The payments made directly to the VA include LTR revenue from transport service and equity injections. Fitch expects that LTR revenue between June 2012 and May 2013 will be no lower than PLN22m and together with the PLN5.4m equity injection should exceed the bond obligations of PLN14.5m scheduled for end-May 2013.

Fitch notes that the VA efficiently ring-fences LTR payments made by the city from the remaining MPK's revenue. The issuer is legally unable to access to the VA until the account collects the amount equalling the service of 12 months of the revenue bond obligations.

All agreements related to the revenue bond programme ensure a strong and privileged position for the revenue bondholder compared with MPK's other creditors. The contracts secure continuous inflows into the VA known 12 months in advance and make the bonds' model liquidity predictable. They also prohibit MPK from selling or pledging LTR assets and exclude them from the bankruptcy estate. The contracts foresee that MPK remains a strategic company with majority ownership by the city.

MPK's contracts with the city secure the company a significant revenue stream accounting for above 90% of the companies' total revenue in the long term. The contracts cover the public transport service, which is the city's responsibility, and isolate the company to a large extent from market risk. The city cannot terminate the contract for LTR service until the final maturity of the revenue bond programme. For 2012, the company forecasts PLN355.9m payments from the city including PLN22m for the LTR transport service.

The agency expects the city to continue to support the company in the long term, given the size of the city's annual payments to MPK in relation to Lodz's budget size and the city's contractual obligations, including equity injections totalling PLN74m to be paid until 2030. MPK's debt accounted for about 16% of the city's net overall risk in 2010 and the LTR revenue payments for 13% of Lodz's opex in 2011.

The City of Lodz's ratings ('BBB+'/Negative/AA-(pol)), which Fitch affirmed on 17 November 2011, reflect the city's weak operating performance and debt ratios in 2010-2011, growing direct debt and rising indirect debt related to municipal companies. The ratings take into account the city's developed tax base, moderate debt and satisfactory liquidity.