Dec 22 - Fitch Ratings has placed Andromeda Finance S.r.l's
(the Issuer) EUR97.6m class A1 notes due 2028 'A+' rating on
Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The notes previously had a Negative
Outlook.
The rating action on Andromeda Finance S.r.l. Class A1 notes
reflects the RWN placed on SACE S.p.A's (SACE) rating - the
Italian Export Credit Agency owned by the Italian government -
which guarantees the project loan underlying the class A1 notes.
SACE was placed on RWN on 21 December 2011 in line with the
action taken on Italy's sovereign rating on 16 December 2011.The
class A1 notes' rating and Outlook are aligned with those of
SACE given the structural features of the guarantee.
The class A2 notes' rating, which rank pari passu with class
A1 but do not benefit from the SACE guarantee, and the
underlying rating on the class A1 notes, are unaffected and
remain 'BB+' with Stable Outlook.
The transaction is a securitisation of two project loans
(Facility A1 and Facility A2) under law 130/99 (the Italian
securitisation law). The debt facilities were extended by BNP
Paribas and Societe Generale to Andromeda PV
S.r.l. (the project company) to build and operate two
photovoltaic (PV) plants of 45.1MW and 6.1 MW (a total 51.2MW)
in Montalto di Castro, Italy. The terms of the loans effectively
mirror those of the rated notes, with payments under Facility A1
and Facility A2 servicing the class A1 notes and class A2 notes,
respectively.