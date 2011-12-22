(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 22 - Fitch Ratings has placed Andromeda Finance S.r.l's (the Issuer) EUR97.6m class A1 notes due 2028 'A+' rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The notes previously had a Negative Outlook.

The rating action on Andromeda Finance S.r.l. Class A1 notes reflects the RWN placed on SACE S.p.A's (SACE) rating - the Italian Export Credit Agency owned by the Italian government - which guarantees the project loan underlying the class A1 notes. SACE was placed on RWN on 21 December 2011 in line with the action taken on Italy's sovereign rating on 16 December 2011.The class A1 notes' rating and Outlook are aligned with those of SACE given the structural features of the guarantee.

The class A2 notes' rating, which rank pari passu with class A1 but do not benefit from the SACE guarantee, and the underlying rating on the class A1 notes, are unaffected and remain 'BB+' with Stable Outlook.

The transaction is a securitisation of two project loans (Facility A1 and Facility A2) under law 130/99 (the Italian securitisation law). The debt facilities were extended by BNP Paribas and Societe Generale to Andromeda PV S.r.l. (the project company) to build and operate two photovoltaic (PV) plants of 45.1MW and 6.1 MW (a total 51.2MW) in Montalto di Castro, Italy. The terms of the loans effectively mirror those of the rated notes, with payments under Facility A1 and Facility A2 servicing the class A1 notes and class A2 notes, respectively.