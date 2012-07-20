(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Szczecin's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F2'.

Szczecin's rating reflect the city's high liquidity and good financial and strategic management with the focus on curbing operating expenditure growth and increasing the city's revenue. The ratings also reflect Szczecin's good operating performance, which Fitch projects to remain satisfactory in 2012-2014, securing safe debt service and debt coverage ratio. The ratings also take into account projected high infrastructure investments implemented by the city and its companies in 2012-2014, which will lead to growth in Szczecin's direct and indirect debt.

A downgrade could result from a deteriorating operating performance, with operating margin falling below 7%, accompanied by debt growing well above Fitch's projections, resulting in a significant deterioration in debt coverage ratio, beyond 15 years. Szczecin's rating could be upgraded if the city strengthened its operating performance on a sustainable basis, with operating margin above 12%, accompanied by stabilisation of direct debt following containment of capex in the medium term.

Fitch expects Szczecin's operating balance to reach about PLN150m in 2012 (PLN140m in 2011) and account for 10% of operating revenue, being supported by about PLN30m one-off item (a VAT refund). However, Fitch believes that Szczecin's prudent and competent management is capable of maintaining the city's satisfactory operating performance in 2013-2014, disregarding any one-off items, and post operating margin of 10%-11%.

Following high investments (25% of the total), Fitch expects the city's debt to reach PLN1.1bn in 2013-2014, accounting for a high 68% of current revenue (PLN726m and 56%, respectively, in 2011). However, Fitch expects the city's debt service and debt coverage ratios to remain satisfactory in 2012-2014, with operating balance by 1.5x-2x covering the annual debt service of PLN95m and the debt coverage ratio not exceeding 10 years, corresponding well with the city's long debt maturity.