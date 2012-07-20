(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of the major Japanese banking groups (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MHFG), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group , Inc. (SMFG) and their subsidiaries, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (SMTB)) to 'A-' from 'A', as a result of their Support Rating Floors (SRF) having been revised to 'A-' from 'A'. The ratings have now been removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlooks are Stable. The banks' Short-Term IDRs have been affirmed at 'F1'. A full list of the rating actions is provided below.

The downgrade of the Long-Term IDRs and SRFs reflects the government's weakened financial ability to support the banking system as indicated by the downgrade of Japan sovereign's Foreign Currency IDR to 'A+/Outlook Negative' from 'AA' in May 2012. The Outlooks on the banks' Long-Term IDRs are Stable on the basis that even if the sovereign's ratings were downgraded by a further notch, Fitch does not expect the banks' SRFs to be downgraded. This is based on Fitch's belief that the government's propensity to support the major banks, if necessary, remains intact, while the notching between the SRFs of systemically important banks and their sovereign ratings tends to narrow as the latter fall to lower rating categories.

The Short-Term IDRs have been affirmed at 'F1' given the banks' strong access to funding on the back of substantial franchises and extensive liquidity within the system.

The Viability Ratings (VR) of MHFG and its subsidiary banks - Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (MHBK), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB) and Mizuho Corporate Bank Ltd. (MHCB) have been upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb-'. This is based on Fitch's view that MHFG's capital has improved together with greater earnings stability, which provides the potential for enhancing internal capital generation.

The VRs of the other banking groups have been affirmed. Fitch considers that the respective funding franchise strengths and improving capital positions are offset by weak core profitability mainly resulting from low interest rate. Also, the rating impact of a growing appetite for international expansion in the current global environment is uncertain.

Upward VR rating triggers include improved internal capital generation, reduced stock holdings and lower risks in the operating environment. Negative rating action on the VRs is currently not envisaged, but may arise in case of any unexpected increase in risk tolerance leading to potentially higher volatility in earnings and less certainty in internal capital generation. This may be due to deterioration of loan quality, securities investments and/or aggressive overseas investment.

The IDRs of ACOM CO., LTD (ACOM) have also been downgraded following the downgrade of the Long-Term IDRs of the banks under its 40% parent Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG). ACOM's ratings are underpinned by potential support from its parent. MUFG group's lower Long-Term IDRs indicate a reduced ability to support ACOM, despite the parent's unchanged propensity for support.