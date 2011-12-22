(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following three
money market funds, managed by Prime Rate Capital Management LLP
(Prime Rate), at 'AAAmmf' and removed them from Rating Watch
Negative (RWN):
Prime Rate Cash Management Funds - Prime Rate Euro Liquidity
Fund
Prime Rate Cash Management Funds - Prime Rate Sterling
Liquidity Fund
Prime Rate Cash Management Funds - Prime Rate US Dollar
Liquidity Fund
On 22 December 2011 Federated Investors, Inc.
(Federated) announced that it had entered into a definitive
purchase agreement to acquire Prime Rate from the Matrix Group
(Matrix), subject to FSA approval. Fitch now considers Federated
to be the funds' sponsor and has therefore affirmed these funds'
ratings at 'AAAmmf' and removed them from RWN.
Fitch placed these funds on RWN on 5 December 2011, solely
reflecting the agency's view that the financial resources of the
funds' sponsor (which Fitch deemed to be the Matrix Group at
that time) were no longer consistent with a 'AAAmmf' rating,
even after taking into consideration the funds' conservative
investment guidelines (see "Fitch Places Three Prime Rate Money
Market Funds on Rating Watch Negative", dated 7 December 2011
and available at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch views Federated's financial resources as consistent
with a 'AAAmmf' rating. Federated is a publicly owned investment
manager. It was established in 1955 and as of 30 September 2011
had USD352bn in assets under management, including USD272bn in
money market funds, of which around USD6.6bn was held in
offshore money market funds.
Fitch maintains ratings on the following money market funds
managed by Federated or its affiliates:
Federated Short-Term U.S. Prime Fund (Irish domiciled):
'AAAmmf'
Federated Government Obligations Fund (US domiciled):
'AAAmmf'
Federated Municipal Obligations Fund (US domiciled): 'Ammf'
Federated Prime Cash Obligations Fund (US domiciled):
'AAAmmf'
Federated Prime Obligations Fund (US domiciled): 'AAAmmf'
Federated Tax-Free Obligations Fund (US domiciled): 'AAAmmf'
As of 22 December 2011 the funds complied with Fitch's
global rating criteria for money market funds, save for exposure
to issuers rated 'F1' following the downgrade of Barclays
on 15 December 2011. Fitch expects the exposures to
Barclays to be reduced to levels consistent with its rating
criteria by end-December 2011.
Fitch expects operational risks related to the acquisition
by Federated to be low. Nonetheless the agency will closely
monitor the progress of the acquisition and the funds'
portfolios during the transition phase, which Fitch expects to
be short.
Fitch has taken this rating action on the assumption that
the acquisition of Prime Rate by Federated will complete. Should
the acquisition of Prime Rate fail for any reason then Fitch
would expect to review the funds' ratings, the most likely
outcome of which would be a downgrade.