(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based BILT Graphic
Paper Products Limited's (BGPPL) additional INR1,000m fund-based
and non-fund-based working capital limits 'Fitch
AA-(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)' ratings.
BGPPL's outstanding ratings (including the above debt) are
as follows:
- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'; Outlook
Stable
-INR7,500m non-convertible debenture programme (reduced from
INR10,000m): 'Fitch AA-(ind)'
-INR1,500m commercial paper/ short-term debt programme
(within working capital limits): 'Fitch A1+(ind)'
-INR7,500m fund and non-fund-based working capital limits
(enhanced from INR6,500m): 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'
The ratings are driven by BGPPL's strong operational and
strategic linkages with its parent, Ballarpur Industries Limited
(BILT, 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable). The ratings are based
on a consolidated view of BILT's business and financial
profiles.
In Q112 (end-September 2011), BILT reported consolidated
(unaudited) revenues of INR11,015m (Q111: INR10,194m), with an
EBITDA margin of 18.6% (20.5%). The latter was impacted by a
temporary shut down of operations at a step-down subsidiary -
Sabah Forest Industries (SFI), Malaysia - during September 2011,
coupled with pressure on BILT's standalone margins. Fitch notes
that 40% of BILT's consolidated debt is forex denominated,
mainly in the US dollar (USD), and continued depreciation of the
Indian Rupee against USD may adversely impact BILT's financial
leverage.
BGPPL was spun off from BILT in 2007 with ownership of three
production facilities - one each in Bhigwan, Ballarpur and
Kamalapuram. It is a step-down subsidiary of BILT, which has six
production facilities in India and whose major capex programmes
are focused on BGPPL's facilities.
For more information on BGPPL's rating rationale, please
refer to the rating action commentary, "Fitch Affirms BILT
Graphic Paper Products at 'AA-(ind)'; Outlook Stable", dated 19
July 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com).