Dec 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based BILT Graphic Paper Products Limited's (BGPPL) additional INR1,000m fund-based and non-fund-based working capital limits 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)' ratings.

BGPPL's outstanding ratings (including the above debt) are as follows:

- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'; Outlook Stable

-INR7,500m non-convertible debenture programme (reduced from INR10,000m): 'Fitch AA-(ind)'

-INR1,500m commercial paper/ short-term debt programme (within working capital limits): 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

-INR7,500m fund and non-fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR6,500m): 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'

The ratings are driven by BGPPL's strong operational and strategic linkages with its parent, Ballarpur Industries Limited (BILT, 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable). The ratings are based on a consolidated view of BILT's business and financial profiles.

In Q112 (end-September 2011), BILT reported consolidated (unaudited) revenues of INR11,015m (Q111: INR10,194m), with an EBITDA margin of 18.6% (20.5%). The latter was impacted by a temporary shut down of operations at a step-down subsidiary - Sabah Forest Industries (SFI), Malaysia - during September 2011, coupled with pressure on BILT's standalone margins. Fitch notes that 40% of BILT's consolidated debt is forex denominated, mainly in the US dollar (USD), and continued depreciation of the Indian Rupee against USD may adversely impact BILT's financial leverage.

BGPPL was spun off from BILT in 2007 with ownership of three production facilities - one each in Bhigwan, Ballarpur and Kamalapuram. It is a step-down subsidiary of BILT, which has six production facilities in India and whose major capex programmes are focused on BGPPL's facilities.

For more information on BGPPL's rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary, "Fitch Affirms BILT Graphic Paper Products at 'AA-(ind)'; Outlook Stable", dated 19 July 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com).