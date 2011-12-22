(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aareal Bank's
(Aareal, 'A-'/Stable/F1) public sector Pfandbriefe at
'AAA' and simultaneously removed them from Rating Watch Negative
(RWN).
The affirmation follows the agency's review of the credit
risk of the cover pool and the cash flow mismatches between the
assets and the liabilities of the programme.
The Pfandbriefe rating is based on Aareal's Long-term IDR of
'A-' and a revised Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 7.9%
(previously 7.0%). The combination of these two factors enables
Aareal's public sector Pfandbriefe to be rated up to 'AAA' on a
probability of default (PD) basis, given that
overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the
bonds is sufficient to sustain the 'AAA' stress level. The
increase of the D-Factor is due to the updated assessment about
the time needed for the liquidation of the cover pool assets in
the non-'AAA' sovereigns.
The agency placed the Pfandbriefe on RWN on 12 October 2011
following rating actions on the Italian and Spanish sovereigns.
Following a detailed analysis using line-by-line information
received from the issuer, Fitch has calculated the level of OC
supporting a 'AAA' rating with a one-notch uplift for recoveries
to stand at 8.3%. The supporting OC will be affected by, among
others, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding
liabilities which can change over time, even in the absence of
new issuances.
As of 30 September 2011, Aareal's outstanding public sector
Pfandbriefe amounted to EUR3.055bn and were backed by cover pool
assets of EUR3.367bn, leading to a nominal OC of 10.2%. This is
the lowest nominal OC that has been observed in the last 12
months. As it is higher than the Fitch calculated supporting OC,
the Pfandbriefe 'AAA' rating can be affirmed. The Pfandbriefe
'AAA' rating is a combination of a 'AA+' rating on a PD basis
with a one-notch recovery uplift. All else being equal, Aareal's
public sector Pfandbriefe rating could remain 'AAA' even if the
issuer is rated 'BBB' when factoring in a possible recovery
uplift of two notches.
As of 30 June 2011, the exposure to non-'AAA' countries
represents around 14% of the portfolio. In its analysis, Fitch
has assumed the default of the largest non 'AAA' sovereign (4%).
In a 'AAA' default scenario, the agency has calculated an
expected credit loss of 7.4% on the cover pool.
All assets and liabilities are euro-denominated. The
programme's rating is credit linked to Germany, as 72% of the
assets in the cover pool are directly exposed to or guaranteed
by the German sovereign or its federal states. The initial open
position of floating-rate assets has partly been mitigated by
the inclusion of privileged interest rate swaps on the
liabilities. Fitch has taken all mismatches into account in
modelling the expected cash flows by applying appropriate
stresses.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a credit update, which will shortly be available at
