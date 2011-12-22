(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aareal Bank's (Aareal, 'A-'/Stable/F1) public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA' and simultaneously removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The affirmation follows the agency's review of the credit risk of the cover pool and the cash flow mismatches between the assets and the liabilities of the programme.

The Pfandbriefe rating is based on Aareal's Long-term IDR of 'A-' and a revised Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 7.9% (previously 7.0%). The combination of these two factors enables Aareal's public sector Pfandbriefe to be rated up to 'AAA' on a probability of default (PD) basis, given that overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the bonds is sufficient to sustain the 'AAA' stress level. The increase of the D-Factor is due to the updated assessment about the time needed for the liquidation of the cover pool assets in the non-'AAA' sovereigns.

The agency placed the Pfandbriefe on RWN on 12 October 2011 following rating actions on the Italian and Spanish sovereigns. Following a detailed analysis using line-by-line information received from the issuer, Fitch has calculated the level of OC supporting a 'AAA' rating with a one-notch uplift for recoveries to stand at 8.3%. The supporting OC will be affected by, among others, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding liabilities which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.

As of 30 September 2011, Aareal's outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe amounted to EUR3.055bn and were backed by cover pool assets of EUR3.367bn, leading to a nominal OC of 10.2%. This is the lowest nominal OC that has been observed in the last 12 months. As it is higher than the Fitch calculated supporting OC, the Pfandbriefe 'AAA' rating can be affirmed. The Pfandbriefe 'AAA' rating is a combination of a 'AA+' rating on a PD basis with a one-notch recovery uplift. All else being equal, Aareal's public sector Pfandbriefe rating could remain 'AAA' even if the issuer is rated 'BBB' when factoring in a possible recovery uplift of two notches.

As of 30 June 2011, the exposure to non-'AAA' countries represents around 14% of the portfolio. In its analysis, Fitch has assumed the default of the largest non 'AAA' sovereign (4%). In a 'AAA' default scenario, the agency has calculated an expected credit loss of 7.4% on the cover pool.

All assets and liabilities are euro-denominated. The programme's rating is credit linked to Germany, as 72% of the assets in the cover pool are directly exposed to or guaranteed by the German sovereign or its federal states. The initial open position of floating-rate assets has partly been mitigated by the inclusion of privileged interest rate swaps on the liabilities. Fitch has taken all mismatches into account in modelling the expected cash flows by applying appropriate stresses.

More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com