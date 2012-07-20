(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia's Rusfinance Bank (RFB) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed Rosbank's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook, upgraded the bank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb' from 'bb-' and removed it from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

RFB's and Rosbank's IDRs and Support Ratings are driven by potential support the banks may receive from their ultimate parent, France's Societe Generale (SG; 'A+'/Negative; 82.4% stake in Rosbank which in its turn owns 100% of RFB) and constrained by the Russian Country Ceiling of 'BBB+'. In Fitch's view, SG would have a strong propensity to support the banks, given its controlling stakes; SG's strategic commitment to the Russian market; the recent consolidation of SG's Russian bank assets around Rosbank; the banks' still small size relative to the SG group (limiting the burden of any support required); and the significant contagion risks for SG's broader Central and Eastern European franchise from any default of its Russian banks.

The banks' Long-term IDRs could be downgraded if Russia's Country Ceiling ('BBB+') was lowered, or if there was a multi-notch downgrade of SG or a marked reduction in the strategic importance of the Russian market for SG, none of which are currently anticipated. The ratings could be upgraded if Russia's sovereign rating ('BBB') and Country Ceiling were upgraded.

The assessment of Rosbank's VR was based primarily on Fitch's review of the bank's 2011 audited accounts. These are the first financial statements to consolidate subsidiaries Delta Credit and RFB, specialising in mortgage lending and car finance respectively and acquired from SG in January 2011, and to reflect Rosbank's merger with Bank Societe Generale Vostok (BSGV, also formally fully owned by SG) in July 2011. The review confirmed Fitch's estimates and understanding of the bank's consolidated financial profile, which had previously led the agency to place the VR on RWP.

The upgrade of Rosbank's VR reflects its broad country-wide retail franchise resulting in its solid market share in car lending and mortgages; adequate capitalisation on a consolidated basis; healthy liquidity profile and somewhat stronger corporate governance standards and prudence in underwriting, translating into a lower share of relationship based corporate lending than at most Russian privately-owned and state-controlled banks. At the same time, Rosbank's VR factors in high dependence on parent funding, especially at the level of its retail subsidiaries, tightly managed capital on a standalone basis and still weak operating efficiency at the parent bank post-merger.

Rosbank's consolidated loan book is dominated by retail lending (60% of end-2011 loans), which contributes to Rosbank's solid net interest margin (8.4% in 2011) and is likely to remain the major net income driver in the near term. In retail, Rosbank targets less risky segments including car loans (24% of end-2011 loans) and mortgages (18%), while the share of cash loans (8.5%) and POS-loans (5.4%) is somewhat lower. The quality of Rosbank's retail loans is reasonable. Although retail loans 90 days overdue (non-performing loans, NPLs) equaled a high 10.6% of the end-2011 retail portfolio, Fitch understands that most of these were originated during the Q408-Q109 crisis, while loan generations issued in 2011 show lower NPL levels, mostly in line with market averages.

Fitch considers the credit quality of most of Rosbank's largest corporate loans to be reasonable since the bank's largest borrowers are leading Russian corporates with sound financial standing and/or benefiting from potential support from the authorities. Most problems sit among legacy construction and real estate loans (8% of end-2011 loans), as 25% of the latter are NPLs and a further 61% rolled-over. As a mitigant, these loans are adequately secured by already operating properties in most cases. The rest of Rosbank's corporate loan book is mostly represented by short-term, fast amortising and fairly liquid exposures. Provisioning is adequate as 93% of end-2011 NPLs are covered by loan impairment reserves (LIR).

The majority of Rosbank's reasonably diversified funding is sourced locally: 56% of end-2011 liabilities related to customer accounts (retail to corporate split 35:65) and a further 10% comprised local bonds. At the same time, Fitch notes the significant dependence on parent funding (16% of end-2011 liabilities), which is primarily used to fund Delta Credit and RFB. The liquidity buffer, which consists of cash, short-term interbank placements and the securities book (almost all eligible for repo with the Central Bank of Russia) of RUB140bn at end-2011 was solid and covered 40% of customer funding. Refinancing risks are manageable as the share of third-party wholesale funding is currently low; the bank has to repay only RUB20bn of bonds in 2012.

Rosbank's profitability is only moderate, with the 2011 ROAE of 11% largely driven by the better performance and wider margins of Rosbnak's retail subsidiaries. On a standalone basis, Rosbank's profitability is pressured by shrinking margins in corporate lending and considerable efficiency problems related to the on-going operational merger with BSGV. Fitch does not expect any significannt near-term improvements, at least until all post-merger activities are completely finalised.

On a consolidated basis the capital position of Rosbank compares favourably with most of its peers with a Fitch core capital ratio of 15.2% at end-2011. Rosbank's loss absorption capacity (LAC) was sufficient to create additional impairment reserves equal to a high 13% of end-2011 loans. At the same time, Fitch notes Rosbank's tight capital on a standalone basis, with the regulatory capital ratio standing at 11.6 at end-H112, reflecting deductions of investments in subsidiaries, and a sizable Tier 2 component. Some comfort over Rosbank's capital management can be taken from moderate de-leveraging capacity stemming from the bank's mostly short-term corporate loan book.

Rosbank's VR could be upgraded if there were significant improvements in operating efficiency, successful workouts of remaining asset quality problems and continued alignment of risk management with SG practices. The VR could be downgraded if there was an unexpected deterioration in asset quality or sharp downturn in the Russian operating environment.

RFB's 'bb' VR reflects the bank's stable nationwide car lending franchise and considerable market share in this sector, good performance through the last economic cycle, currently sound profitability, strong capitalisation reasonable asset quality and moderate growth appetite. At the same time, RFB's VR factors in significant dependence on parent funding and currency hedging, relatively tight liquidity management and the likelihood of increased competition in its market niche.

RFB's loan book is dominated by car lending (74% of end-2011 loans), and RFB was the third largest car lender in Russia in 2011. Point-of-sale loans accounts for 17% of the portfolio, and unsecured cash lending 8%. RFB's retail products generate wide net interest margins, and contribute to the bank's healthy profitability with a 2011 ROAE of 20.1%.

Since RFB does not make significant bad loans write-offs, NPLs were a high 12.5% at end-2011, albeit virtually fully provisioned. Most of these were accumulated during the crisis in 2008-2009, and