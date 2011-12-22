(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 22 - Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on three credit-linked notes (CLN), as listed below.

The transactions are credit-linked to one or more risk-presenting entities and the rating actions are a result of rating actions taken on one or more of the risk-presenting financial institutions entities. The Outlook or Rating Watch status of each transaction reflects the Outlook or Rating Watch status of the main risk driver, which is the lowest rated risk-presenting entity.

Dexia Secured Funding Belgium NV, Compartment DSFB-I

DSFB-I 2007 EUR1,714,500,000 floating-rate notes due 2058 (BE0933050073): 'Asf'; placed on Rating Watch Negative

Dexia Secured Funding Belgium NV, Compartment DSFB-II

DSFB-II 2008 EUR1,621,250,000 floating-rate notes due 2040 (BE0934330268): 'Asf'; placed on Rating Watch Negative

FCC Haka - Haka 1 and 2

Haka 1 EUR4.5m floating-rate notes due December 2013 (XS0279594666): affirmed at 'A+sf'; revise Outlook to Negative from Stable