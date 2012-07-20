(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded SMART SME CLO 2006-1's notes, as follows:

EUR87m class A notes (ISIN: XS0276638938): downgraded to 'AAsf' from 'AAAsf'; Negative Outlook

EUR118.9m class B notes (ISIN: XS0276639407): downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBB+sf'; Negative Outlook

EUR45m class C notes (ISIN: XS0276640082): downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BB+sf'; Negative Outlook

EUR49.3m class D notes (ISIN: XS0276640595): downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'B+sf'; Negative Outlook

EUR58m class E notes (ISIN: XS0276640835): affirmed at 'CCsf'; assigned Recovery Estimate (RR) of 'RE0%'

The downgrades reflect the exposure to Spanish and Italian assets that make up 20.2% and 3.3% respectively of the total pool volume as of 31 March 2012. Fitch regards assets from Spain and Italy as more vulnerable given the economic conditions in both countries. Further, in the agency's view, the transaction is exposed to significant refinancing risk since all the loans are scheduled to mature within the short period of time until scheduled maturity. Additionally, the lowest-rated bucket that comprises assets rated at or below 'iCCC' rated according to Deutsche Bank's (DB) internal rating scale remains at a high level. Although the share of this bucket relative to the portfolio volume has not changed over the past year, it remains at around 10% which, in the agency's view, is not commensurate with the current ratings of the notes.

Fitch applied its portfolio credit model (PCM) to assess the credit quality of the portfolio. For this reason, the agency mapped the originator's internal ratings to Fitch's one-year probability of defaults by using DB's rating migration tables. Additionally, the agency applied additional stress to obligor groups larger than 0.50% of the current pool and to Spanish assets from the real estate and construction industries. While the pool composition has remained largely unchanged since the last review in August 2011, in the agency's view, the available credit protection to the notes is insufficient to provide for expected losses in the respective rating scenarios. Fitch notes that the expected default and loss rates are primarily driven by Spanish and Italian exposure as opposed to the German assets.

The replenishing period can continue until the scheduled maturity date of 27 December 2013 unless terminated earlier for performance reasons. During this period, no additional credit enhancement can build up. Additionally, during the replenishing period the share of Spanish and Italian assets can increase to 25% and 12%, respectively, of the total outstanding pool balance. These weaknesses of the transaction are reflected in the Negative Outlook on all the notes rated above 'CCC'.

Despite the high share of the lowest-rated bucket, Fitch notes that all realised losses have been covered by synthetic excess spread (SXS) to date. Accordingly, the rated notes have not incurred any losses. Fitch regards the SXS mechanism as strength of the securitisation since the SXS references the initial pool balance and the year in which the credit events have occurred. Due to these features, the SXS is a fixed amount per year and is not dependent on work-out timing. Despite the strong SXS mechanism, only 18% of the total defaulted assets have been liquidated to date. As more defaulted assets are liquidated, the SXS may be insufficient to provide for all additional realised losses.

Fitch assigned a Recovery Estimate (RE) to the 'CCsf'-rated class E note. REs are forward-looking, taking into account Fitch's expectations for principal repayments on distressed structured finance securities rated 'CCCsf' or below.

The transaction is a partially funded synthetic collateralised debt obligation (CDO) referencing a portfolio of loans, revolving credit facilities and other payment claims to SMEs based predominantly in Germany, but also in Spain and Italy. The debt instruments were originated by Deutsche Bank AG ('A+'/Stable/'F1+') and its Spanish and Italian subsidiaries.