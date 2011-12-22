(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 22 - Fitch Ratings has taken various rating actions on certain subsidiaries of large eurozone banks located in central and eastern Europe, Russia, Turkey and Kazakhstan. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

The rating actions reflect the impact on various of the subsidiary banks' ratings of a potential weakening in the availability of support from parent banks following recent negative rating actions on the parent banks' Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR).

The affected banks are:

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. (Turkey), Bank Pekao SA (Poland), ZAO UniCredit Bank (Russian Federation) and ATF Bank JSC (Kazakhstan), whose ultimate parent, Unicredit S.p.A's IDR was downgraded to 'A-'/Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on 20 December 2011 (see 'Fitch Downgrades UniCredit's IDR to 'A-'; Maintains RWN', at www.fitchratings.com). Of these banks, Bank Pekao SA's 'A-'/Stable IDR is driven by its intrinsic strength (as reflected in its 'a-' Viability Rating) and is hence unaffected by the rating actions taken on the parent.

Banka Koper d.d. (Slovenia), CIB Bank Zrt (Hungary) and Vseobecna Uverova Banka (Slovakia), whose ultimate parent Intesa Sanpaolo's 'A' IDR was placed on RWN on 20 December 2011 (see 'Fitch Places 7 Italian Banking Groups on RWN Following Sovereign Action' at www.fitchratings.com)