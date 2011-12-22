(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 22 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Wockhardt Limited's (Wockhardt) National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch D(ind)nm'. Simultaneously, the agency has withdrawn Wockhardt's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR2,000m long term non-convertible debenture programme: 'Fitch D(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR2,500m long-term loans and INR2,500m non fund-based cash credit facilities: 'Fitch D(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR1,450m non fund-based limit: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

The rating has been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Wockhardt.

Fitch migrated Wockhardt to the "non-monitored" category on 13 June 2011 (please see, "Fitch Migrates Wockhardt's Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category", available at www.fitchratings.com).