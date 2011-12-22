(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 22 -
-- U.K. retailer The Co-operative Group Ltd. (the Co-operative) has
entered into exclusive talks as the preferred bidder for 632 branches of
Lloyds Banking Group PLC.
-- Such an acquisition, should it materialize, could bear execution risk
and add to the complexity of the Co-operative's financial risk profile,
alongside weakened financial metrics following trading and operating setbacks
in the first half of 2011.
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on the Co-operative to negative
from stable and affirming our 'BBB-' long term corporate credit rating on the
company.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that the proposed acquisition,
if it materializes, may put a strain on the Co-operative's balance sheet and
pose integration and operational risks in the context of a challenging
environment for U.K. retailers.
Standard and Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its outlook on U.K.-based
retailer Co-operative Group Ltd. (the Co-operative) to negative from stable. At the same time,
we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the Co-operative.
The outlook revision follows the announcement that the Co-operative has been
granted preferred bidder status for 632 branches of Lloyds Banking Group PLC
(Lloyds; A-/Stable/A-2), which are up for sale. The acquisition would more
than double the size of the Co-operative Banking Group (CBG). The parties aim
to agree the terms of the acquisition in the first quarter of 2012 and to
complete the sale by the end of November 2013, after securing regulatory
approval. However, we understand that the Co-operative's bid is non-binding,
and Lloyds has indicated that it does not exclude the possibility of an IPO.
The analytical approach we take to rating the Co-operative is to consider the
group's financial services operations apart from its trading operations.
However, we would likely reassess this approach if the Co-operative's bid to
acquire the Lloyds' retail network materializes. The acquisition of the Lloyds
branches would be the Co-operative's third sizable and transformative
acquisition since 2009. Specific details on how the potential acquisition
would be structured and financed are not available at this time. However, we
think that management's intention to place a bid while still integrating
previous acquisitions reflects a higher propensity for risk than we previously
anticipated.
Aside from the execution risk associated with such an acquisition, a potential
bid would also occur at a time when operating setbacks in the group's food
retail business have diluted financial metrics at half-year 2011 (ended July
11), and when the U.K. retail environment remains challenging. We see the
Co-operative's ratio of Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA slipping to
3.5x-4.0x by financial year-end 2011 (Jan. 1, 2012) from 3.3x in January 2011.
Excluding financial services, the Co-operative's reported underlying operating
profit dropped by about 25% in the first half of 2011. The food retail
division posted a 4.7% decrease in like-for-like revenues and a 21%
contraction in underlying operating profit, owing notably to pricing
pressures. As a result, funds from operations to net debt declined from 33% in
January 2011 to 30% in July 2011, while adjusted net debt to EBITDA climbed
from 3.3x to 3.7x in the same period.
In our view, a combination of challenging market conditions, a failure to
reverse recent negative operating trends, and a continuing need to integrate
sizable acquisitions could dilute the Co-operative's business and financial
risk profiles.
If the Co-operative's bid to acquire the Lloyds' retail network materializes,
we would likely reassess the relationship between the group's retail and
financial services businesses. Our current approach of deconsolidating CBG and
assessing the Co-operative trading group on a stand-alone basis could no
longer be appropriate, depending on the capital requirements and significance
of the enlarged CBG within the Co-operative group.
We could lower the rating if ongoing adverse retail trading trends, a failure
to reverse recent operating underperformance, and acquisitions activity weaken
the group's financial risk profile such that adjusted debt to EBITDA rises to
more than 4x.
We could revise the outlook to stable if the Co-operative's adjusted debt to
EBITDA stabilizes at less than 4x, reflecting improved operating performance
in the food retail business and a financial policy commensurate with the
current rating.
