(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 22 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Insurance Group MSK's (IG MSK) 'BB' Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating and 'AA-(rus)' National IFS rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
Fitch believes that IG MSK has become increasingly dependent on capital support
as the insurer's standalone financial profile has substantially weakened
following the merger with CJSC Spasskie Vorota (SV) in April 2011. At the same
time, the recent de-risking of IG MSK's balance sheet has to some extent
reduced, although not removed, the uncertainty over the probability of IG MSK's
support by majority indirect owner Bank VTB ('BBB'/Stable).
The RWN reflects the continuing uncertainty, in Fitch's view, over the potential
support that would be available to IG MSK from its majority indirect owner, Bank
VTB. Fitch notes that the level of IG MSK's strategic importance to Bank VTB is
relatively low at present due to the insurer's weak operating performance,
limited level of integration within the group and immaterial weight in the
group's total assets. The agency also believes that there is a limited
probability of synergies coming from the potential merger between Bank VTB's
100%-owned bancassurance subsidiary VTB Insurance ('BBB-'/Stable) and IG MSK, as
these two companies follow different business models.
The bank has not yet made any public commitment to support IG MSK, but,
according to information received by Fitch, plans to develop a medium-term
strategy for all insurance subsidiaries, including IG MSK and VTB Insurance by
Q212. If this strategy does not imply a strong level of support for IG MSK, the
insurer's International IFS rating is likely to be downgraded by one or two
notches to reflect the weakening of the standalone position. Conversely, if
Fitch views that IG MSK is likely to become strategically more important to Bank
VTB and the group commits to rebuild the company's risk-based capital position
to a strong level, IG MSK's ratings are likely to be affirmed with a Stable
Outlook.
The weakening of IG MSK's standalone profile followed major deterioration of the
insurer's profitability and risk-adjusted capital after the merger with SV.
Fitch expected that the merger was likely to have negative implications for IG
MSK due to the increasing exposure of the portfolio to highly competitive motor
lines, relatively high execution risks and SV's weaker standalone financial
profile. However, Fitch's negative expectations were exceeded as SV's motor
portfolio experienced major reserving deficiencies, which were disclosed by IG
MSK after the merger. The agency's concerns are partially offset by the fact
that IG MSK does not face regulatory solvency risk or an immediate liquidity
shortage.
Positively, Fitch notes the de-risking of IG MSK's balance sheet, which followed
the sale of the insurer's 12% holding in Bank of Moscow ('BBB-'/Stable) to Bank
VTB and subsequent almost full settlement of the insurer's financial debt in
December 2011 (debt leverage amounted to 64% at end-9M11). At the same time,
Fitch notes that this de-risking has not offset the recent weakening of IG MSK's
capital strength.
The acquisition of IG MSK's stake in Bank of Moscow was not necessary for Bank
VTB as it had consolidated 80% of Bank of Moscow and became eligible for the
support package extended to Bank of Moscow by the state before the deal with IG
MSK. However, the agency notes that IG MSK's financial debt was largely of an
intra-group nature, which means that the de-risking should not be considered as
pure capital support from Bank VTB.
Bank VTB has established full operational control over IG MSK through the
changes in the insurer's board and management team, but continues to share
ownership in IG MSK with unaffiliated significant minority shareholders, which
appear to be close to the former management team of Bank of Moscow. Fitch
understands that Bank VTB will be interested in gaining significant majority
ownership in IG MSK, whatever the future strategy of the insurer will be, and
expects to achieve this goal in 2012.