(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 22 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned ratings to the class A1+, A2+, and A3+ cash collateralized fixed-rate credit-linked notes issued by IKB Deutsche Industriebank under IKB Mobility 2011-1.

-- This is a synthetic securitization referencing the super senior portion of PROMISE-I-Mobility 2006-1 (unrated), a synthetic SME CLO originated by IKB Deutsche Industriebank.

-- The credit-linked notes reference the class A+ notes in PROMISE-I-Mobility 2006-1, and therefore effectively securitize the credit risk associated with the PROMISE reference portfolio of loans granted to German SME clients, in our opinion.

-- The notes are further cash collateralized by cash deposits held at Zuercher Kantonalbank, which are pledged in favor of the noteholders.

-- The cash deposits will secure the issuer's obligation to make payments of principal and interest under the notes. The ratings on the three classes of notes are therefore weak-linked to our ratings on Zuercher Kantonalbank.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to the class A1+, A2+, and A3+ cash collateralized fixed-rate credit-linked notes issued by IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG (IKB) under IKB Mobility 2011-1, a synthetic small and midsize enterprise (SME) collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securitization (see list below).

This is a synthetic securitization of loans originated by IKB and granted to German SMEs. The transaction is linked to PROMISE-I-Mobility 2006-1 GmbH (PROMISE), an existing SME CLO of IKB, by referencing the super senior portion in the reference portfolio of PROMISE. The rated notes are backed by cash deposits held at Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) (AAA/Stable/A-1+).

The main features of the transaction are as follows:

-- The reference portfolio includes loans granted to German midsize enterprises;

-- The reference portfolio is well-diversified in terms of regions and industries. It is static and amortizes with a current weighted-average life of 1.6 years;

-- The credit quality of the securitized pool is better than the overall credit quality of IKB's loan book.

-- The rated notes are direct unsubordinated obligations of IKB.

-- The rated notes are cash collateralized. Distinct cash deposits have been set up to secure the obligations of the issuer (IKB) to make payments of principal and interest under the notes. The cash deposits are pledged in favor of the noteholders. In the event of a default by the issuer, the cash deposit account provider (ZKB) shall, upon written demand by the noteholders, effect payments to an account to be specified by the noteholders.

-- We have applied our rating criteria for counterparty exposure in structured finance transactions and classified the level of support as credit substitution. Therefore, the ratings on all three classes of notes are weak-linked to the issuer credit rating on ZKB.

-- The level of amortization in the reference portfolio reflects that of the notes.

-- The notes benefit from subordination achieved through synthetic attachment points referencing different loss thresholds. The class A1+ notes have 28% credit enhancement, the class A2+ notes have 18% credit enhancement, and the class A3+ notes have 13.5% credit enhancement, respectively, as of closing.

-- The originator is IKB, a specialized SME lender that mainly orients its activities toward midsize enterprises in Germany.

Our ratings on the three classes of notes reflect our assessment of the credit characteristics of the underlying asset pool, as well as our analysis of the counterparty, legal, and operational risks in the transaction. We have applied our criteria for rating European SME securitizations (see "Update To The Criteria For Rating European SME Securitizations," published on Jan 6, 2009). Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to the class A1+, A2+, and A3+ cash collateralized notes issued under IKB's IKB Mobility 2011-1 SME CLO transaction is sufficient to mitigate the credit risk at their respective rating levels.