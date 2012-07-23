(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 6 classes of the Emerald
Series of Australian reverse mortgages. The transactions are securitisations of
Australian auto and equipment receivables originated by Bluestone Equity Release
Pty Limited (Bluestone). The rating actions are listed below.
Emerald I Reverse Mortgage 2006-1 Trust:
AUD96.3m Class A (ISIN AU300EMER013) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD12.9m Class B (ISIN AU300EMER021) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD15.5m Class C (ISIN AU300EMER039) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable.
Emerald II Reverse Mortgage 2007-1 Trust:
AUD108.6m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0003307) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD13.1m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0003315) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD11.7m Class C (ISIN AU3FN0003323) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable.
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that the current credit enhancement levels
adequately support the notes' ratings and that the performance of the portfolio,
with regards to borrower exit rates, property values and interest rates, remains
in line with expectations.
Emerald I Reverse Mortgage 2006-1 Trust:
As of the April 2012 payment date, the trust's reverse mortgage portfolio had
experienced 745 borrower exits, amounting to AUD70.9m. Exits typically come in
the form of borrower mortality, morbidity (move to long-term aged care), or
voluntary prepayments. The majority of exits from the pool to date have been due
to voluntary prepayments (520 exits), or loans repurchased by the Bluestone
Equity Release Series 1 Warehouse Trust (72 exits). Mortality and morbidity
account for 104 and 49 exits, respectively. To date, the voluntary prepayment
rate for the pool (excluding repurchases by Bluestone) is 7.4% per annum. The
weighted average borrower age was 76.1 years, compared with 70.5 years at issue.
The liability balance for Emerald 2006-1 has risen to a total of AUD124.6m at
the April 2012 payment date, from an initial balance of AUD112.2m. There were no
unreimbursed drawings on the liquidity facility.
Emerald II Reverse Mortgage 2007-1 Trust:
As of the March 2012 payment date, the trust's reverse mortgage portfolio had
experienced 550 borrower exits totalling AUD61.0m. The majority of exits from
the pool to date have been due to voluntary prepayments (448 exits), or loans
repurchased by the Bluestone Equity Release Series 1 Warehouse Trust (7 exits),
while mortality and morbidity account for 77 and 18 exits respectively. To date,
the voluntary prepayment rate for the pool (excluding repurchases) is 8.2% per
annum. The weighted average borrower age was 75.2 years, compared with 70.9
years at issue.
At March 2012, the liabilities balance has risen to a total of AUD133.4m, from
an initial note balance of AUD124.2m. There were no unreimbursed drawings
outstanding on the liquidity facility.
Given the nature of the reverse mortgage asset class, these transactions have
the unusual feature of an increasing liabilities balance. The increase is
primarily driven by the capitalisation of interest, further advances and
periodic instalments paid to the borrowers, which are funded by the further
advance and committed advance facilities, respectively. It should be noted that
the issue balances reflect the amount payable to the note holders, as well as
the committed advance facility and further advance facility provider.