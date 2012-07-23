BRIEF-Engie says Norway's Skarfjell to be tied back to Gjoea platform
* Says partners in Norway's Skarfjell license have selected a subsea development solution tied back to the Gjoea platform Wintershall said in a separate statement:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it corrected an internal administrative error by withdrawing its 'BB' foreign currency long-term issue rating on the US$195 million guaranteed senior notes issued by Mandra Forestry Finance Ltd. At the same time, Standard & Poor's withdrew its 'cnBBB-' Greater China credit scale rating on the notes.
The notes were guaranteed by Sino-Forest Corp. Standard & Poor's withdrew the rating on Sino-Forest on Aug. 29, 2011, and the issue rating on Mandra Forestry Finance's notes should have been withdrawn at the same time.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Sino-Forest Corp. Rating Lowered To 'CCC-' With Negative Outlook; Rating Then Withdrawn On Heightened Information Risks, Aug. 29, 2011
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
* Says partners in Norway's Skarfjell license have selected a subsea development solution tied back to the Gjoea platform Wintershall said in a separate statement:
LONDON, Feb 3 British supermarkets have taken to rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit after bad weather hit growing conditions in Spain, leading to a shortage in supplies that is set to continue through to March.
* Says delivers 1 A350 aircraft in Jan Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)