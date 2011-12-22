(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned LFP Allocation 7, a
French-domiciled fund managed by La Francaise AM, a 'Qualifying'
Fund Quality Rating.
Under Fitch criteria, the 'Qualifying' designation is
applied to funds that, as determined by the agency, lack a
three-year track record (or substantially similar proxy track
record) but are judged to be at least 'Satisfactory' under
Fitch's fund Qualitative Assessment. As LFP Allocation 7 has
been managed according to the current absolute return process
for less than three years, Fitch has assigned a 'Qualifying'
rating - based on a satisfactory qualitative assessment - until
a full track record is established. The fund was previously
managed under a traditional balanced process.
LFP Allocation7 is a tactical asset allocation fund with
EUR175.3m assets under management (AUM) as at 30 November 2011.
Its "Global Macro" approach seeks to de-correlate from
traditional asset classes and beat its benchmark index of Eonia
+250bps. The fund undertakes directional (long and short) trades
on mainstream markets, mainly using futures and listed options.
The fund has a disciplined investment process based on a
proprietary financial scoring method. Consequently, the
portfolio manager interacts closely with other investment
professionals in the Asset Allocation department (including
Funds of Hedge Funds & Absolute Return) and other investment
groups and benefits from the support of a six-strong financial
engineering team.
La Francaise AM is an asset management group, 80% owned by
Credit Mutuel Nord Europe, resulting from the
merger, in 2009, of La Francaise des Placements, an independent
company, and UFG-IM. The group managed EUR35bn as of December
2010, through La Francaise Real Estate Managers, La Francaise AM
Gestion Privee, and La Francaise des Placements.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data
from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality
Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a
fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund
performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the
fund's operational infrastructure. For more information, please
see www.fitchspotlight.com/FQR
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: LFP Allocation 7 - Managed by La Française des Placements
La FranÃ§aise des Placements
