Dec 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned LFP Allocation 7, a French-domiciled fund managed by La Francaise AM, a 'Qualifying' Fund Quality Rating.

Under Fitch criteria, the 'Qualifying' designation is applied to funds that, as determined by the agency, lack a three-year track record (or substantially similar proxy track record) but are judged to be at least 'Satisfactory' under Fitch's fund Qualitative Assessment. As LFP Allocation 7 has been managed according to the current absolute return process for less than three years, Fitch has assigned a 'Qualifying' rating - based on a satisfactory qualitative assessment - until a full track record is established. The fund was previously managed under a traditional balanced process.

LFP Allocation7 is a tactical asset allocation fund with EUR175.3m assets under management (AUM) as at 30 November 2011. Its "Global Macro" approach seeks to de-correlate from traditional asset classes and beat its benchmark index of Eonia +250bps. The fund undertakes directional (long and short) trades on mainstream markets, mainly using futures and listed options.

The fund has a disciplined investment process based on a proprietary financial scoring method. Consequently, the portfolio manager interacts closely with other investment professionals in the Asset Allocation department (including Funds of Hedge Funds & Absolute Return) and other investment groups and benefits from the support of a six-strong financial engineering team.

La Francaise AM is an asset management group, 80% owned by Credit Mutuel Nord Europe, resulting from the merger, in 2009, of La Francaise des Placements, an independent company, and UFG-IM. The group managed EUR35bn as of December 2010, through La Francaise Real Estate Managers, La Francaise AM Gestion Privee, and La Francaise des Placements.

Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. For more information, please see www.fitchspotlight.com/FQR

