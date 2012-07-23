(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Supreme
Ahmednagar Karmala Tembhurni Tollways Private Limited's (SAKTTL) INR4,050m
long-term senior project bank loan a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch
BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.
SAKTTL is an SPV incorporated to implement a 61.71km lane extension (two- to
four-laning) on the Ahmendnagar-Karmala-Tembhurni section of State Highway 141
in the state of Maharashtra, under a 22.78-year concession from the government
of Maharashtra. The project is sponsored by Supreme Infrastructure India Limited
(SIIL, 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/Stable). The project cost is estimated at INR5,400m - to
be funded by a term loan of INR4,050m and sponsors' equity of INR1,350m.
The rating is constrained by traffic risk. Although the existing two-lane road
is being tolled, the sponsor's traffic and revenue estimates, based on an
independent traffic study by STUP Consultants, indicate that tollable traffic is
likely to be dominated by commercial vehicles. This makes revenue profile
susceptible to economic cycles. That being said, the project's coverage ratios
show resilience to downside traffic scenarios - a mere 1% yoy growth rate in
traffic may result in a minimum debt service coverage ratio of 1.0x. In any
case, successful achievement of initial years' revenue targets, once tolling
starts, would be key to the project achieving the expected coverage levels of
1.48x.
Fitch notes limited revenue (price) risk as toll rates are pre-set in the
concession agreement for the entire term and are subject to increase every three
years. The impact of an increase in toll rates on traffic shall be clear only
once the project is operational.
The project is also exposed to completion risk as it is in its nascent stage,
with only about 20% of construction completed. However, comfort is drawn from
the fact that 100% of the required equity has already been infused and 78% of
the land has already been handed over to SAKTTL. Also, the company has a
fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction contract with the sponsor
who has over 30 years of experience in executing construction contracts. SIIL
also has two operational toll road projects, both completed on time and within
budget, and six on-going road projects in the build, operate and transfer (BOT)
space.
Fitch notes the absence of a maintenance reserve account although debt repayment
is sculpted to accommodate budgeted major maintenance expenses. Like many other
Fitch-rated toll road projects, capital structure in this project is highly
geared and debt amortisation is back-ended; 69% of the debt is scheduled to
amortise in the last four years. Also, the debt is at a floating interest rate
for a substantial part of the project, exposing cash flows to some potential
volatility. Fitch notes that creating a debt service reserve (equivalent to
three months debt service obligations) out of operational cash flows may pose a
challenge, if traffic is weaker than expected. However, a one-year principal
moratorium and an eight-year tail in the concession are credit positives,
allowing the project some headroom for possible ramp-up issues.
SAKTTL is promoted by Supreme Infra BOT Private Limited (SIBPL), a 100%
subsidiary of SIIL. SIBPL is the holding company of Supreme Group for their BOT
projects.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- a positive ramp-up experience, supported by the initial traffic data
conforming to forecasts
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- delays in construction completion or cost overruns
- any significant traffic underperformance