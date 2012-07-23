(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Supreme Ahmednagar Karmala Tembhurni Tollways Private Limited's (SAKTTL) INR4,050m long-term senior project bank loan a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.

SAKTTL is an SPV incorporated to implement a 61.71km lane extension (two- to four-laning) on the Ahmendnagar-Karmala-Tembhurni section of State Highway 141 in the state of Maharashtra, under a 22.78-year concession from the government of Maharashtra. The project is sponsored by Supreme Infrastructure India Limited (SIIL, 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/Stable). The project cost is estimated at INR5,400m - to be funded by a term loan of INR4,050m and sponsors' equity of INR1,350m.

The rating is constrained by traffic risk. Although the existing two-lane road is being tolled, the sponsor's traffic and revenue estimates, based on an independent traffic study by STUP Consultants, indicate that tollable traffic is likely to be dominated by commercial vehicles. This makes revenue profile susceptible to economic cycles. That being said, the project's coverage ratios show resilience to downside traffic scenarios - a mere 1% yoy growth rate in traffic may result in a minimum debt service coverage ratio of 1.0x. In any case, successful achievement of initial years' revenue targets, once tolling starts, would be key to the project achieving the expected coverage levels of 1.48x.

Fitch notes limited revenue (price) risk as toll rates are pre-set in the concession agreement for the entire term and are subject to increase every three years. The impact of an increase in toll rates on traffic shall be clear only once the project is operational.

The project is also exposed to completion risk as it is in its nascent stage, with only about 20% of construction completed. However, comfort is drawn from the fact that 100% of the required equity has already been infused and 78% of the land has already been handed over to SAKTTL. Also, the company has a fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction contract with the sponsor who has over 30 years of experience in executing construction contracts. SIIL also has two operational toll road projects, both completed on time and within budget, and six on-going road projects in the build, operate and transfer (BOT) space.

Fitch notes the absence of a maintenance reserve account although debt repayment is sculpted to accommodate budgeted major maintenance expenses. Like many other Fitch-rated toll road projects, capital structure in this project is highly geared and debt amortisation is back-ended; 69% of the debt is scheduled to amortise in the last four years. Also, the debt is at a floating interest rate for a substantial part of the project, exposing cash flows to some potential volatility. Fitch notes that creating a debt service reserve (equivalent to three months debt service obligations) out of operational cash flows may pose a challenge, if traffic is weaker than expected. However, a one-year principal moratorium and an eight-year tail in the concession are credit positives, allowing the project some headroom for possible ramp-up issues.

SAKTTL is promoted by Supreme Infra BOT Private Limited (SIBPL), a 100% subsidiary of SIIL. SIBPL is the holding company of Supreme Group for their BOT projects.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- a positive ramp-up experience, supported by the initial traffic data conforming to forecasts

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- delays in construction completion or cost overruns

- any significant traffic underperformance