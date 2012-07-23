(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating of KB Kookmin Card First International Ltd. due November 2015. The transaction is a securitisation of credit card receivables in South Korea, originated by KB Kookmin Card Co., Ltd. (KB Card). The rating action is as follows:

USD300m floating-rate notes due November 2015 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the performance of the underlying assets has remained well within its expectation, and that credit enhancement is sufficient to support the current rating. Delinquencies and defaults have remained low, albeit increasing marginally recently, and payment rates have been high, since the transaction closed in September 2011.

Fitch expects delinquencies and defaults to continue to increase marginally over the next 12 months, given high household debt levels in South Korea. However, the eligibility criteria applied to the assets in the underlying pool, together with the conservative base case assumptions used by Fitch, should provide sufficient protection for the rating. This is reflected in the Stable Outlook.

According to the June 2012 servicer report, the three-month average delinquency ratio was 0.17%, well below the transaction trigger of 2%. The annualised default rate has been less than 0.05% since closing. The three-month average annualised net yield was 5.88% as at end-June 2012, compared with the transaction trigger of 0%, and the three-month average payment rate was 63.9%, well above the transaction trigger of 45%.

Key counterparties to this transaction are Citibank Korea Inc., ('A-'/Stable/'F1') as KRW account bank and swap provider, with a guarantee provided by Citibank, N.A. ('A'/Stable/'F1'); and Citibank, N.A., London Branch, ('A'/Stable/'F1') as USD account bank. These banks remain eligible counterparties according to Fitch's criteria.