Dec 22 - New deferrals for U.S. bank TruPS CDOs declined again this past month while defaults rose slightly, leading to a marginal increase in the overall rate, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

Bank defaults for TruPS CDOs rose 0.09% to 16.71% while new bank deferrals fell 0.06% to 15.42% from 15.92%. The drop in deferrals was due primarily to three banks transitioning to default from deferral status on their TruPS CDOs. The November defaults totaled $33.5 million of collateral in seven CDOs.

The combined default and deferral rate for banks within TruPS CDOs increased 0.03% and now stands at 32.13%. Through the end of November, 195 bank issuers were in default (affecting $6.3 billion held across 83 TruPS CDOs), while 375 bank issuers deferred on interest payments (accounting for $5.8 billion held by 84 TruPS CDOs).

