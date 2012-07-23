(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- U.K.-based food retailer Co-operative Group Ltd. (the Co-operative) and Lloyds Banking Group PLC (Lloyds) have agreed non-binding heads of terms for the acquisition of 632 branches from Lloyds.

-- To fund the initial consideration the Co-operative will issue perpetual subordinated debt, which Lloyds will fully underwrite.

-- In our view, the Co-operative's food retail business is facing challenging trading conditions and intense price competition prevalent in the U.K. market. Additional debt from this acquisition has the potential to further weaken its credit metrics.

-- We are therefore placing our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the Co-operative on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rating Action

On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on U.K.-based retailer Co-operative Group Ltd. (the Co-operative) on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement that the Co-operative and Lloyds Banking Group (Lloyds; A-/Stable/A-2) have agreed non-binding heads of terms for the acquisition of 632 branches from Lloyds with an estimated 4.8 million customers, creating an enlarged Co-operative Banking Group. To fund the initial consideration, the Co-operative will issue perpetual subordinated debt of GBP350 million, which Lloyds will fully underwrite.

In view of the currently difficult trading conditions for the U.K. food retail sector, we consider that the acquisition has the potential to weaken the Co-operative's credit metrics beyond the levels we consider commensurate with the current ratings. We specifically think that the transaction, which would include a funding contribution from the Co-operative, could push the Co-operative's ratio of Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA to more than 4x.

That said, we note that the amount of additional debt arising from this transaction on the Co-operative's capital structure depends on the terms of indentures of the perpetual subordinated debt instrument of GBP350 million, and the additional debt itself will not be incurred until the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2013. Furthermore, we understand that the GBP400 million of additional earn-out payments (in present value terms) between completion and 2027 will be funded by the cash flows of the banking group. Moreover, under the terms of the agreement, the acquired banking business will be fully funded by Lloyds.

We understand that the Co-operative and Lloyds are now working toward agreeing definitive, binding documentation, subject to the satisfactory completion of further due diligence and board approvals. The transaction is expected to complete before the end of November 2013 and is conditional on, among other things, regulatory approvals from the Financial Services Authority, Her Majesty's Treasury, and the European Commission.

Although the additional 632 Lloyds branches have the potential to enhance the Co-operative's brand recognition post integration, over the medium term, we do not anticipate that this will materially improve the trading group's "satisfactory" business risk profile. This is underpinned by our view of the Co-operative's position as the fifth-largest food retailer in the U.K. market, its well-recognized brand, and its large store network. Tempering these strengths are the group's exposure to the mature U.K. market, the vulnerability to competitor discounting, and a limited online presence.

Liquidity

We assess the Co-operative's liquidity position as "adequate" under our criteria, and calculate that liquidity sources will likely exceed liquidity needs by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.

As of Jan. 31, 2012, we estimate liquidity sources over the next 12 months in excess of GBP1 billion for the trading group. These include:

-- Cash, including working capital inflows, of about GBP300 million;

-- GBP230 million of undrawn credit facilities maturing in 2013 at the earliest; and

-- Funds from operations in excess of GBP500 million.

We estimate the trading group's liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about GBP580 million, comprising:

-- GBP100 million of debt maturities;

-- Capital expenditure of about GBP400 million; and

-- Member payments of about GBP80 million from the trading group.

We note that the group has sizable debt maturities in 2013. The Co-operative's GBP300 million revolving credit facilities mature in July 2013 and its GBP200 million Eurobonds in December 2013. Furthermore, the Co-operative's secured bank loan of GBP354 million is fully payable by July 2013, and GBP100 million of the loan is due in August 2012. We understand that the Co-operative's management is in the advanced stages of refinancing these maturities.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement when we have more clarity on the likely impact of the transaction on the trading group's indebtedness, ideally within 90 days. We will seek to understand the terms of indentures of the perpetual subordinated debt of GBP350 million and their impact on the trading group's capital structure and liquidity.

We could lower the rating by one notch if we feel that the additional debt could further weaken the group's financial risk profile. For example, this could occur if adjusted debt to EBITDA levels could not be maintained at less than 4x, amid the ongoing difficult retail environment, which we do not think will materially improve over 2013. Notwithstanding the impact of the transaction on the group's leverage, downward rating pressure could also arise if the Co-operative fails to reverse recent operating underperformance in the food retail business.

To resolve the CreditWatch placement, we would also consider management's longer-term financial policy and additional information that is made available to us with regard to any potential plans for debt reduction, for example plans for the use of the group's freehold property portfolio. On completion of our review, we could affirm the ratings or lower them by one notch.

