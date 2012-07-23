BRIEF-Engie says Norway's Skarfjell to be tied back to Gjoea platform
* Says partners in Norway's Skarfjell license have selected a subsea development solution tied back to the Gjoea platform Wintershall said in a separate statement:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 23 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Co-operative Group Ltd. -------------------------------- 23-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Watch Neg/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Miscellaneous
retail stores,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-May-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
£350 mil 6.25% nts due 07/08/2026 BBB-/WatchN 20-May-2011
£450 mil 5.625% nts ser A due 07/08/2020 BBB-/WatchN 20-May-2011
* Says partners in Norway's Skarfjell license have selected a subsea development solution tied back to the Gjoea platform Wintershall said in a separate statement:
LONDON, Feb 3 British supermarkets have taken to rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit after bad weather hit growing conditions in Spain, leading to a shortage in supplies that is set to continue through to March.
* Says delivers 1 A350 aircraft in Jan Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)