(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 23 -

Overview

-- French Intercity Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (CASQY) is likely to continue posting very solid budgetary performances, in our opinion.

-- We consider CASQY's financial management as "positive" in our credit assessment.

-- We are assigning our 'A+/A-1' long- and short-term ratings to CASQY.

-- The outlook is stable, incorporating our expectation of CASQY's ability to gradually reduce its high tax-supported debt.

Rating Action

On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A+/A-1' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on France's Intercity of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (CASQY). The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on the Intercity of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (CASQY) reflect our view of the "predictable and well-balanced" institutional framework for French intercity structures, its "positive" financial management, its very solid budgetary performance, and its strong economic profile.

The ratings are mainly constrained by CASQY's very high-tax supported debt, which is far higher than levels for peers in the same rating category. Consequently, in accordance with our criteria, our long-term rating on CASQY is one notch lower than the indicative credit level (ICL). The ICL is not a rating but a means of assessing the intrinsic creditworthiness of a local and regional government (LRG) under the assumption that there is no overriding factor that we integrate into the rating.

We view CASQY's financial management as "positive" for the ratings. We consider that CASQY has good budget monitoring, clear budgetary targets, detailed financial planning, and proactive and prudent debt management. In our base-case scenario for 2012-2014, owe believe CASQY will continue to post a strong consolidated operating margin owing to its disciplined managing of operating expenditure. We estimate operating margin at 24% of operating revenues in 2014, compared with 28% in 2011. Excluding the negative impact of France's new equalization fund for cities and intercities, we think CASQY would have been able to stabilize its operating margin during the period, despite our anticipation of moderate 1.5% annual growth in consolidated operating revenues.

In our base-case scenario for 2012-2014, we expect CASQY to post very solid surpluses after capital accounts, averaging 6% of total revenues. In addition to its high operating margin, CASQY will likely reduce capital expenditure in its main budget to EUR48 million per year on average during 2012-2014, from EUR65 million per year in 2007-2011, by refocusing solely on its own responsibilities. Moreover, we expect CASQY to post sizable surpluses on its supplementary budget for land development in 2013 and 2014.

In our view, these high surpluses after capital accounts will allow CASQY to trim EUR16 million from its high consolidated direct debt stock by year-end 2014. The direct debt stock stood at EUR417 million at year-end 2011. In our base-case scenario, direct debt will decrease to 250% of operating revenues in 2014, compared with 274% in 2011. However, from 2014, we will include EUR22 million related to CASQY's public-private partnership commitments in its tax-supported debt. Consequently, we expect CASQY's tax-supported debt to remain high, at 264% of operating revenues and 11x the operating balance at year-end 2014, compared with 274% and 9.6x in 2011.

CASQY reports a high amount of contingent liabilities. Debt guarantees granted accounted for 266% of consolidated operating revenues at year-end 2011. However, these guarantees are essentially granted to social housing entities for which, in our view, the national financial and regulatory framework limits associated risks.

We consider that CASQY enjoys moderate budgetary flexibility. In our view, flexibility mainly hinges in tax revenues (26% of consolidated revenues in 2011) and capital expenditure (41% of total expenditure in 2011). However, we expect the flexibility on capital expenditure to be more limited from 2014 given the adjustment in capital expenditure that we anticipate in our base case over the next two years.

Located in the south-west suburbs of the City of Paris (AA+/Negative/A-1+), CASQY (144,176 inhabitants in 2009) is a prominent economic center in the Region of Ile-de-France (AA+/Negative/A-1+). Many corporate headquarters and research and development (R&D) centers are located in CASQY, notably in the automotive, aeronautics, and construction sectors.

Liquidity

We view CASQY's liquidity position as "neutral" under our criteria. We consider that it has satisfactory access to external liquidity and benefits from predictable and regular cash flows, especially state transfers and tax proceeds. Moreover, we expect surpluses on its ancillary budget for land development to reduce its short-term liquidity needs.

In 2012, CASQY's liquidity benefits from a EUR10 million liquidity line and EUR32 million available in revolving lines and contracted bank loans. We consider that the average amount available on these facilities and the average amount of cash will cover debt service of about EUR47 million over the next 12 months at between 80% and 120%. During the next 12 months, because some contracts on these facilities will expire, we expect CASQY to renew or secure new facilities to maintain its current liquidity coverage.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectations under our base-case scenario that CASQY will maintain very sound budgetary performance and gradually reduce its tax-supported debt to 264% of operating revenues in 2014, compared with 274% in 2011.

We could consider a positive rating action on CASQY if it decreased its debt burden more than we anticipate in our base case. In our upside scenario, a stronger rein on operating expenditures and slightly stronger revenues would allow CASQY to maintain its operating balance above 27% of operating revenues by 2014. The use of a part of the surpluses of the ancillary budget related to land development could also accelerate debt reduction. In this scenario, CASQY would be able to post tax-supported debt below 250% of operating revenues and close to 9x the operating balance in 2014.

Conversely, we could consider a negative rating action if CASQY's discipline allows for higher expenditures, without any revenue adjustment, and if this leads to a structurally decreasing operating margin to 20% of operating revenues by 2014. In this downside case scenario, tax-supported debt would exceed 270% of operating revenues and more than 13x the operating balance by 2014. We could then review our assessment of financial management to "neutral."

However, both our upside and downside scenarios are unlikely at this stage.

Ratings List

New Rating

Communaute d'Agglomeration de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

Issuer Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1