July 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published its list of material rating agency confirmations (RACs) for European residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions during the month of June 2012. We are publishing this list to provide investors and other market participants with more timely information regarding certain amendments to publicly rated European RMBS transactions.

Our decision to provide a RAC reflects our opinion that a proposed amendment will not in and of itself result in a change, withdrawal, or qualification of the outstanding ratings. RACs may be issued before or after an amendment closes or becomes effective, and we may base such RACs on documentation that has not been executed, but which we believe to be in substantially final form.

The report, "Rating Agency Confirmations For European RMBS Transactions: June 2012" was published on July 23, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.creditportal.ratingsdirect.com.

