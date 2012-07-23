(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 23 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd's (Saluja)
'Fitch C(ind)' National Long-Term rating to the non-monitored category. This rating will now
appear as 'Fitch C(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is
provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate
information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Saluja. The
ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at
the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during
this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a rating
action commentary.
Fitch has also migrated Saluja's bank loans ratings to the non-monitored category as
follows:
- INR35.8m long term loans: migrated to National Long-Term 'Fitch C(ind)nm' from 'Fitch
C(ind)'
- INR140.8m fund-based loans: migrated to National Long-Term 'Fitch C(ind)nm' from 'Fitch
C(ind)'
- INR20m non-fund-based limits: migrated to National Short-Term 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch
D(ind)'