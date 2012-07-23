(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Romanian Metropolitan Area of Oradea's (OMA)
Long-Term local and foreign currency ratings at 'B+' and the Short-Term foreign currency rating
at 'B'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term ratings are Positive.
The affirmation is based on the positive economic development of the
metropolitan area and adequate budgetary performance of OMA.
The Outlooks are Positive, reflecting the strong backing from its main
contributor, the City of Oradea (Oradea, 'BBB-'/Stable/'F3'), whose ratings
were affirmed on 5 July 2012. OMA's ratings could be upgraded if the 2012 budget
is realised as envisaged, cash at current levels and Oradea's ratings remain
unchanged or even improve, following an overall positive trend in Romania.
As OMA's main sponsor (it provides 83% of the contributions in 2011), Oradea
gives a strong commitment to OMA and its role to improve the growth and the
prosperity of the area as well as the living standards via a coherent
development strategy. Given Oradea's sound overall performance and its political
stability after the mayor was re-elected in June 2012, the ratings have been
affirmed. The ruling party is equal to that of the central government, further
ensuring a stable relationship.
After weakening in 2010, budgetary performance improved in 2011 and OMA achieved
an overall surplus and strengthened its cash position. Operating margin returned
to positive, and could further improve following reduced administrative costs
and receiving outstanding member contributions. The envisaged reimbursement of
pre-financed EU projects in 2010 took place in 2011 and the association reported
an overall surplus in 2011 of RON238k and total cash available increased to
RON511k or about 30% of operating expenditure.
OMA's limited budget size, with total revenue of just RON1.93m in 2011, remains
a rating constraint. Its business activities are supported by its improved
liquidity position, covering one-third of its operating costs in 2011 and some
pre-financing as was the case in 2010. Given OMA's role of supporting its
members in planning and executing projects and does not incur financial
commitments on behalf of them. Its budget size will come more into focus should
it start taking on debt.
Romania's highly centralised budgetary system ensures adequate support and
control from the central government, as the latter supervises the local
governments' accounts and financial position, including debt approval.
OMA's development strategy until 2020 contains a number of projects with a total
estimated investment amount of EUR143.5m in the sectors economic development,
infrastructure, public services, agriculture and rural development, tourism,
social development, education and culture, health, environment and public
administration. Funding sources are local budgets, Bihor County and different
cooperation programmes, such like the Hungarian-Romanian Cross Border
cooperation programme.
OMA was debt free at end-2011 and has no intention to contract any borrowing.
Its ability to take on debt is limited by its low revenue flexibility: 94% of
operating revenue is based on contributions from its members and about 83% of
revenue comes from Oradea. OMA's ratings are therefore positively linked to
Oradea's ratings.
