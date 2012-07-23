(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- The Kazakh regulator has suspended Bank RBK JSC's license to take on new retail deposits for six months, effective July 9, 2012.

-- We believe the impact will be manageable in terms of the bank's business and financial profiles.

-- We are affirming our 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings on the bank.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that the bank will maintain adequate capitalization and liquidity over the next 12 months.

Rating Action

On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Kazakhstan-based Bank RBK JSC. The outlook is stable.

We also affirmed the 'kzBB-' Kazakhstan national scale rating on the bank.

Rationale

The rating affirmations follow a decision by the Kazakh regulator to suspend Bank RBK's license to take new retail deposits for six months, effective July 9, 2012. They reflect our view that the suspension will have no material negative impact on the bank's business and financial profiles.

In our opinion, Bank RBK will be able to maintain adequate liquidity and capitalization in the event of retail deposit outflows in connection with the licence suspension. As of July 17, 2012, the bank had an "adequate" liquidity position, with Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) 21.5 billion ($140 million) in liquid assets, including corporate securities, of which KZT7.7 billion was in cash and correspondent accounts. The bank's liquid assets cover the total retail depositor base. We expect inflows of corporate deposits partly to compensate for any outflow of retail deposits.