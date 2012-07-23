(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 23 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based J.Thomas & Co. Pvt. Ltd.'s (J.Thomas)
'Fitch BBB-(ind)' National Long-Term rating with Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category.
This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional
rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of
adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical
coverage of J. Thomas. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for
a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in
the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period,
the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a rating action
commentary.
Fitch has also migrated J.Thomas's bank loans ratings to the non-monitored
category as follows:
- INR0.31m long-term loans: migrated to National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'
from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'
- INR120m fund-based loans: migrated to National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'
from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'