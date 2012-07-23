(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Congregational & General Insurance PLC (C&GI) has clarified its long-term strategy, which we believe will stabilize and improve its capitalization and overall credit risk profile.

-- We also believe it will improve the company's claims-paying ability as well as our assessment of its future revenue streams and capitalization.

-- We are therefore raising our long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on C&GI to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that C&GI will maintain at least strong capitalization and generate stable income streams, while maintaining a good level of profitability.

Rating Action

On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on U.K.-based non-life insurer Congregational & General Insurance PLC (C&GI) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects the improvement in C&GI's credit risk profile and level of capitalization as a result of the transaction with Hannover Re Group and execution of run-off of its property account. The capital base remains small in absolute terms.

We believe C&GI's strategic refocus will likely improve the company's risk profile. C&GI is planning to concentrate on three key areas: underwriting in its core niche market insuring nonconformist and Protestant churches in England and Wales; successful execution of run-off of its property account which was co-insured with Hiscox (50-50); and servicing Integra, a managing general agent (MGA) in which C&GI maintains a 25% stake following the sale of 75% to Hannover Re Group in 2011.

In our view, the new strategy is in line with C&GI's capabilities and will stabilize its capitalization levels and overall risk profile. In our base-case scenario, we also expect the risk profile and capitalization of C&GI to improve further during 2013-2014, as the run-off of its household account progresses.

In our opinion, the ratings continue to be supported by C&GI's robust position within its core, but very small, niche commercial property market. At the same time, C&GI's limited growth prospects within that segment and weak overall competitive position constrain the ratings.

We regard C&GI's financial risk profile as a relative strength to the ratings. C&GI has a conservative investment strategy, with the majority of its investment portfolio in fixed-income securities. This represented about 77% of the invested assets as of March 31, 2012. We assess the quality of C&GI's investment portfolio as strong with 86% of its fixed-income portfolio rated 'A-' or higher as of May 31, 2012. We also regard the company's capital adequacy as a rating strength, although this is partially offset by its small capital base in absolute terms. In our base case we expect capital adequacy to remain at least strong and for the company to follow a stable investment strategy for 2012-2014.

In our base case we also assume that C&GI will continue to maintain its position within its core insurance market in 2012-2014, with stable gross premium income of around GBP6 million per year and good operating performance with a three-year combined ratio below 100%. (Lower combined ratios indicate better profitability. A combined ratio of greater than 100% signifies an underwriting loss.) We also expect that C&GI will maintain a good overall level of profitability with net income in excess of GBP500,000 per year.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that C&GI will generate stable income streams, while maintaining good profitability and at least strong capitalization.

The ratings could be lowered if C&GI's financial risk tolerance were to increase or the company's capital or operating performance were to materially deteriorate. We do not see any upside for the ratings in the short-to-medium term, mainly reflecting the company's extremely narrow competitive position.

Ratings List

Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Congregational & General Insurance PLC

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency BBB-/Stable/-- BB+/Positive/--

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency BBB-/Stable/-- BB+/Positive/--