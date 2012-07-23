(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 23 - In its latest global cross-sector credit outlook report, Fitch Ratings says that
in the last six months the proportion of ratings with negative credit outlooks has roughly
doubled across the sovereign (19.8% v 10.3%), international public finance (48.3% v 22.4%),
financial institution (19.3% v10.7%) and insurance sectors (11.1% v 5.6%).
This has been driven mainly by new shocks centred on the eurozone, which
continue to drag on the global economic recovery and also percolate through to
other sectors and, to an increasing extent, other regions. By contrast, greater
rating Outlook stability was shown in US public finance, corporates and
infrastructure.
The weak US recovery reflects the gradual rebalancing of the economy, such as
the unwinding of excessive household debt and the housing market correction,
rather than a permanent downshift in the growth rate of the economy. Risks
include uncertainty regarding fiscal policy and the diminished capacity for
significant fiscal and monetary policy stimulus.
Many large emerging markets face slowing growth and macroeconomic policy or
rebalancing challenges. This is even as emerging market economies generally are
showing impressive resilience to tough global conditions and are outperforming
developed countries.
The universe of highest grade ratings ('AAA' and 'AA') continues to shrink, with
all eight global sectors experiencing reductions since the end of 2010. The
sharpest decline occurred in international public finance, where eurozone
sovereign downgrades had a negative knock-on effect and the high-grade rating
segment halved to 26% in the last six months. For other sectors, the reduction
was in the single-digit percentage point range.
Fitch's semi-annual 'The Credit Outlook' report provides an overview of the
agency's outlook across all rated sectors and regions, identifying the main
macro factors that will drive credit trends over the next 12- 24 months. The
