July 23 -

Rating Action

On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Bahrain-based Bahrain National Insurance Co. BSC (BNIC) at 'BBB'. The ratings were then withdrawn at the issuer's request. The outlook was negative at the time of the withdrawal.

Rationale

At the time of the ratings withdrawal, the ratings on BNIC reflected the company's significant business and investment exposure to the credit quality of the Kingdom of Bahrain (BBB/Negative/A-2). The company's stand-alone credit profile demonstrated its strong operating performance and strong capitalization.

The company writes most of its business in the small and competitive Bahraini market, which accounted for 89% of gross premium written (GPW) in 2011 (98% of net premium written). Furthermore, it holds more than half of its assets, including cash deposits, within the Kingdom.

The credit quality of the Bahraini market is influenced by the sovereign's credit quality. In early 2011, political instability and unrest in Bahrain prompted a downgrade of the sovereign rating, which in turn caused us to assess economic and industry risk as higher (see "Kingdom of Bahrain Ratings Affirmed At 'BBB/A-3'; Outlook Remains Negative On Risks To Fiscal Balances," Jan. 25, 2012.

