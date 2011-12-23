(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 23 -

-- We are assigning our 'B/C' long-and short-term counterparty credit ratings and 'kzBB' Kazakhstan national scale rating to Kassa Nova Bank JSC. The outlook is stable.

--Our ratings on Kassa Nova reflect the bank's weak business position, very strong capital and earnings, moderate risk position, below-average funding, and moderate liquidity.

-- The outlook reflects our expectation that although Kassa Nova will be challenged by the rapid growth of its predominantly retail franchise over the next 12 months, it has sufficient capital to absorb it.

The ratings on Kassa Nova reflect our view of the bank's "weak" business position, "very strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "below-average" funding, and "moderate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'b'.

Kassa Nova's "weak" business position reflects a balance between its short track record, limited business model, and small balance sheet against its focused strategy and experienced management team. Kassa Nova is a small bank ranking in the lower third of Kazakhstan's 34 banks by asset size. The bank was created by the former major shareholder and former managers of ATF Bank (not rated) in November 2009. By Sept. 30, 2011, Kassa Nova had already achieved a $65 million loan portfolio and developed a regional network of five branches and 22 outlets. The bank focuses on offering a limited number of standardized retail products to the middle and lower-middle wealth segments of the population and individual entrepreneurs.

We assess Kassa Nova's capital and earnings as "very strong". This reflects our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, before adjustments for diversification, of about 20% for the bank over the next 12-18 months. However, Kassa Nova has a small absolute capital base of Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) 10.5 billion (about $70 million), which slightly exceeds the regulatory minimum of KZT10 billion as of July 1, 2011. Our projection incorporates very rapid loan growth, no capital injections in 2012, and no dividend payments on common shares. The bank achieved break-even profitability in mid-2011. We expect a positive earnings trend in the medium term, supported by a targeted net interest margin of more than 10%. This is in view of Kassa Nova's high margined consumer finance business and lean cost structure, due to high automation and standardization. Nevertheless, the earnings buffer is likely to turn positive only in 2013.

Kassa Nova's risk position is "moderate", in our view. The bank targets rapid loan growth from a low base, but we regard its enterprise risk management better than peers', which should enable it to control the increasing loan portfolio. The bank does not have high single-name or industry concentrations; the top 20 loans represented 11.4% of total loans on Sept. 30, 2011. However, we are mindful that Kassa Nova's short history does not allow for representative data on previous loss experience. Loans more than 90 days overdue (overall 26 borrowers) comprised 0.3% of the loan book on Sept. 30, 2011. We expect nonperforming loans to increase in the medium term as the loan portfolio matures, but loans more than 90 days overdue to not exceed 5% over the next 18 months.

Kassa Nova's funding is, in our view, "below average" and its liquidity "moderate". The bank plans to diversify its funding base away from the current dependence on subordinated debt, which accounted for 52% of total funding as of Dec. 1, 2011. Additional funding was represented by customer deposits (27%) and interbank funding (21%). The funding mix at year-end 2012 is targeted to be more diversified at 21% subordinated debt, 9% interbank funding, 19% domestic bonds, 15% retail deposits, and 36% corporate deposits. Only 9% of Kassa Nova's assets were liquid assets as of Sept. 30, 2011. The bank assumes that it can rely on an expedient cash injection from its wealthy shareholders, in case of need.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that although Kassa Nova will be challenged by the rapid growth of its predominantly retail franchise over the next 12 months, we believe it has sufficient capital to absorb such growth.

