(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 23 -
-- Aviva Group's changes to its legal entity structure and
its internal reinsurance strategy mean we are assigning a rating
of 'AA-' to Aviva Re Ltd.
-- We consider this entity to be "core" to the Aviva Group
under our group methodology.
-- We placed Aviva Re Ltd. on CreditWatch negative,
mirroring the placement on the group.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a rating
of 'AA-' to Aviva Re Ltd. (also known as Aviva Re Bermuda) and
placed it on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Aviva Group has made changes to its legal structure (see
"Ratings On Three Aviva Entities Affirmed And Withdrawn After
Internal Reorganization Of Aviva Group," Dec. 9, 2011). It has
reviewed its internal reinsurance strategy, not least in the
light of the anticipated effect on group diversification
benefits and capital management of Solvency II (the EU's
directive on the supervision of insurance and reinsurance
companies).
As a result, the group has decided to transfer internal
reinsurance activity, in particular that for its European life
business, from Aviva Re Europe to other group entities,
including Aviva Re Bermuda. From Dec. 31, 2011, the reinsurance
contracts currently within Aviva Re Europe will either be
transferred to Aviva Re Bermuda or be recaptured by the ceding
internal companies.
We therefore withdrew the rating on Aviva Re Europe and are
assigning a new rating to Aviva Re Bermuda. We consider Aviva Re
Bermuda to be "core" under our group rating methodology. Aviva
Re Bermuda will become a more important part of the group and,
in particular, we view it as integral to the group's overall
internal reinsurance strategy.
In line with all core operating entities of Aviva Group,
Aviva Re Bermuda has been placed on CreditWatch with negative
implications (see "Various European Insurers Placed On
CreditWatch Negative Following Recent Sovereign Rating Actions,"
Dec. 9, 2011).
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Aviva International Insurance Ltd. Kept On CreditWatch
Negative, Dec. 21, 2011
-- Various European Insurers Placed On CreditWatch Negative
Following Recent Sovereign Rating Actions, Dec. 9, 2011
-- Ratings On Three Aviva Entities Affirmed And Withdrawn
After Internal Reorganization Of Aviva Group, Dec. 9, 2011
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Group
Methodology, April 22, 2009
-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009