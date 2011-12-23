(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Edison Spa's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Senior Unsecured rating to 'BB-' from 'BBB-' and its Short-Term IDR to 'B' from 'F3'. The Long-term IDR and Senior Unsecured ratings are placed on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE).

The downgrade is driven by the negative impact of the prolonged negotiation process undertaken by Edison's shareholders, EDF SA ('A+'/Stable) and its Italian counterparties grouped in Delmi Spa. So far, the negotiation process has recorded four reschedulings and increasingly appears at risk of failing to meet the next deadline of 30 December 2011. Together with a high probability of a further rescheduling of negotiations, Edison's liquidity position remains weak.

"Against a backdrop of increasingly difficult credit market conditions and a challenging macroeconomic environment, the prolonged delay in the negotiation process has limited the company's ability to focus on key management functions, including the planning of funding and liquidity requirements, to the extent that the company is no longer commensurate with an investment grade credit profile," says Francesca Fraulo, Director in Fitch's EMEA Energy, Utilities and Regulation team in Milan.

The likelihood that political intervention might drag the negotiations on even longer is also looming again and Fitch would negatively view a solution not driven by market dynamics as one influenced by political pressure might result in further lengthy negotiations and potential legal disputes, which are likely to be detrimental to the company's operating activity.

The EUR 1.1bn debt at Edipower, a company 50% owned by Edison, is maturing on December 31 and Fitch understands that repayment should take place through a shareholders loan, the signing of which was yesterday approved by Edipower's board. Fitch notes that, despite Edison's obligation to Edipower being limited to its 50% shareholding, a cross default clause in Edison's EMTN programme could have led to an acceleration of payments under Edison's outstanding bonds should Edipower have had a non-payment. While the shareholders loan alleviates immediate liquidity pressure, Fitch remains concerned about Edison's liquidity profile in view of upcoming debt maturities and liquidity requirements for its trading activity.

The RWE on Edison's 'BB-' Long-term IDR and Senior Unsecured ratings highlights Fitch's concern that a protracted failure to reach an agreement among shareholders might escalate liquidity concerns and be prejudicial to Edison's bondholders and therefore result in a further downgrade of the company. On the other hand, if an agreement is reached that would result in the majority of Edison being transferred to EDF, there is scope for positive rating momentum. The timing and significance of the latter would depend on clarity on legal, strategic and operational links between Edison and EDF SA.