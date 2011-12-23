(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banif - Banco Internacional do Funchal, S.A.'s (Banif) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' with a Negative Outlook. The agency has also downgraded Banif's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b-' from 'b+' and removed it from Rating Watch Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The rating actions conclude Fitch's review of the bank following the downgrade of Portugal's sovereign rating to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' with a Negative Outlook (see "Fitch Downgrades Portugal to 'BB+', Outlook Negative," dated 24 November 2011 on www.fitchratings.com).

The affirmation of Banif's Long-term IDR, which remains at its Support Rating Floor, is based on Fitch's assessment of available sovereign and/or international support. The Negative Outlook mirrors the Outlook on the Portuguese sovereign's IDR. Banif's IDR and Support Rating Floor (SRF) might only be downgraded if Portugal was downgraded by more than one notch.

The downgrade of Banif's VR primarily reflects its deteriorating asset quality and profitability, affected by Portugal's recessionary environment and funding and liquidity pressures. Capital pressures at Banif's parent, Banif SGPS, were also a contributing factor to the rating decision.

Fitch expects that pressure on the earnings of Banif and Banif SGPS will continue in 2012 due to low interest rates and sustained high retail funding costs, lower business volumes from de-leveraging and high loan impairment charges from further asset quality deterioration. This will add further pressure on Banif's capital ratios. Banif was loss making in 9M11.

Banif's funding and liquidity will remain under pressure due to persistent high competition for deposits, Portuguese banks' inability to raise funding in the markets and debt maturities falling due in 2012. As a result, it will prove difficult for Banif to reduce its reliance on ECB funds (high at 14% of end-Q311 assets). Banif had a low level of unencumbered ECB eligible assets at end-Q311, but this improved in Q411.

Banif's overdue loans ratio was 5.1% at end Q311, worse than the average of the Portuguese system, and Fitch expects it to deteriorate further in 2012.

The group is under pressure to meet higher regulatory capital requirements by end-2011, although at the Banif level the regulatory core capital ratio was above 9% at end-Q311. Should the group's capital strengthening plans not succeed, it could ultimately have recourse to the EUR12bn backstop capital facility available for the Portuguese banking system under the IMF/EU support programme.

In accordance with Fitch's criteria on 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' (dated 15 December 2011), the bank's subordinated debt has also been downgraded to a level one notch below the bank's new VR. The downgrade of Banif's preference shares follows the downgrade of the bank's VR and reflects the heightened risk of non-performance.

Banif is the main subsidiary of Banif SGPS. This was the seventh-largest Portuguese bank by total assets at end-H111 with market shares of around 4% of loans and deposits.

The ratings actions are as follows:

Banif:

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB', Outlook Negative

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'

Viability Rating downgraded to 'b-' from 'b+'; removed from RWN

Individual Rating: Downgraded to 'D/E' from 'D'; removed from RWN

Support Rating affirmed at '3'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'

Senior unsecured debt long-term rating affirmed at 'BB'

Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B'

State guaranteed debt affirmed at 'BB+'

Subordinated debt downgraded to 'CCC' from 'BB-'; removed from RWN

Preference shares downgraded to 'C' from 'B-', removed from RWN