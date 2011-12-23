(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Today's rating actions follow our review of the performance of the underlying portfolio.

-- We have affirmed our ratings on the class B and C notes, relying on a credit analysis of the currently outstanding collateral that returned default and loss assumptions lower than those at closing.

-- We placed the class A notes on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 9, 2011, after eurozone sovereign-related CreditWatch negative placements. As such, the class A notes remain on CreditWatch negative.

-- Vela Mortgages is an Italian RMBS transaction, which closed in May 2008 and which we rated in February 2011.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on Vela Mortgages S.r.l.'s series 1 class B and C notes, following our review of the transaction. The rating on the class A notes remains on CreditWatch negative for sovereign reasons (see list below).

Delinquencies in the underlying portfolios have been fairly stable in relative terms, and showed a decreasing trend in absolute terms. As of the end of the latest collection period in October 2011, mortgage loans in arrears for more than 90 days were 1.69% of the performing pool, slightly up from 1.08% in July 2011, and cumulative gross defaults (defined in this transaction as six months or more in arrears) were 4.30% of the initial balance, up from 3.96% in July 2011.

The reserve began to be drawn on the January 2009 payment date: When we rated the transaction in February 2011, we relied on the amount of cash reserve available at that time, which was lower than the target balance.

As of the October 2011 interest payment date (IPD), the cash reserve is equal to 72.1% of its target balance. Credit enhancement for all rated classes shows a positive trend.

The credit analysis we carried out--which allows for higher penalties being assumed on loans currently in arrears--returned default and loss figures lower than those at closing.

Taking into account the current levels of credit enhancement, our analysis indicates that our ratings on the class A, B and C notes remain appropriate. Accordingly, we have affirmed our ratings on the class B and C notes.

We placed the rating on the class A notes on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 9, 2011 (see "270 European Structured Finance Tranches Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Eurozone Sovereign CreditWatch Placements"), because the current rating on this tranche is higher than the maximum structured finance ratings we would assign under our criteria if the sovereign ratings were lowered by up to two notches.

Therefore, the 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A notes remains on CreditWatch negative.

Vela Mortgages is an Italian residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction, which closed in May 2008. Banca Nazionale del Lavoro Spa, one of the largest banks in Italy, is the originator of the underlying mortgage loans.

