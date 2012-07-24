(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 -

OVERVIEW

-- The notes issued under the Trust Maison Two RMBS transaction are ultimately backed by residential mortgage loan receivables that Resona Bank originated.

-- Trust Maison Two is a transaction where government-sponsored deposit insurance would, in our view, mitigate commingling risk. We see a higher likelihood of repayment of the principal on class C by the transaction's legal final maturity date, primarily because: (1) we expect the Deposit Insurance Corp. of Japan (DIC) to mitigate the commingling risk of this tranche--even if the rating on the tranche is above that on DIC--through its support of ultimate, but not timely, repayment of the rated securities; and (2) the transaction's credit enhancement levels have increased as the redemption of principal on the senior class notes has progressed.

-- We have raised by two notches to 'AAA (sf)' our rating on class C, and removed the rating from CreditWatch positive. At the same time, we have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on classes A2-1, A2-2, and B issued under the same transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has raised to 'AAA (sf)' from 'AA (sf)' its rating on the class C notes that were issued under the Trust Maison Two Special Purpose Co. (Trust Maison Two) residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction in November 2002, and removed the rating from CreditWatch with positive implications (see list below). We placed the rating on class C on CreditWatch positive on June 14, 2012. Also today, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class A2-1, A2-2, and B notes that were issued under the same transaction (also listed below). The A1-1 and A1-2 notes that were initially issued under Trust Maison Two have already been redeemed.

On May 31, 2012, we published our updated criteria for assessing counterparty and supporting party risk (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Specifically, under our updated criteria, for RMBS transactions where government-sponsored deposit insurance would, in our view, mitigate commingling risk, we expect the Deposit Insurance Corp. of Japan (DIC; AA-/Negative/--) to mitigate that risk through its support of ultimate, but not timely, repayment of the rated securities. Moreover, our expectation holds, regardless of whether triggers referencing the rating on DIC are established. As such, under the updated criteria, a replacement mechanism is not a prerequisite for achieving the highest potential rating on Japanese RMBS.

On June 14, 2012, we placed the rating on the class C notes on CreditWatch positive to reflect our expectation of support from DIC under our updated criteria. We intended to review our rating on the notes after assessing the credit enhancement required for the transaction.

We base today's upgrade of class C on the following factors: (1) We expect DIC to mitigate the commingling risk of this tranche--even if the rating on the tranche is above that on DIC--through its support of ultimate, but not timely, repayment of the rated securities; (2) the performance of the underlying mortgage loan receivables is in line with our assumptions; and (3) the transaction's credit enhancement levels have increased as the redemption of principal on the senior class notes has progressed.

Likewise, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on classes A2-1, A2-2, and B to reflect the positive effect of the same three factors on these tranches.

The notes issued under Trust Maison Two are ultimately backed by residential mortgage loans that Resona Bank Ltd. (formerly Daiwa Bank Ltd.; A/Stable/A-1) originated. The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in November 2032 for the class A2-1 and A2-2 notes, and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date for the class B and C notes.