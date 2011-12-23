(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Kazakhstan-based BTA Bank's (BTA) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'C' from 'CCC'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

The downgrade follows announcements yesterday by BTA that it would recommend a second restructuring of the bank's liabilities to its shareholders (the previous was completed in 2010), and by deputy chairman of the board of the national welfare fund Samruk Kazyna (SK) (BTA's majority shareholder) Aidan Karibzhanov, that SK intends to support the proposal. Fitch understands from the statement that the restructuring would primarily affect BTA's issued debt, which stood at 33% of BTA's liabilities at end-Q311 according to IFRS financial statements.

A formal decision on restructuring is due to be made at the bank's shareholder meeting scheduled for 26 January 2012. In Fitch's view, BTA's default is probably imminent following these statements and the fact that SK has a sufficient majority vote to approve the restructuring, which is commensurate with the agency's rating definition of 'C'. Fitch expects to downgrade BTA to 'RD' if and when the restructuring is officially approved by the bank's shareholder meeting and the bank ceases to service some of its obligations.

The downgrade of the Recovery Rating on the senior unsecured debt to 'RR5' from 'RR4' reflects the increased uncertainty about the ultimate recovery prospects stemming from both the less supportive stance of SK and also potential acceleration of the recovery notes, which were issued to some creditors affected by the first restructuring and which are mostly reflected off balance sheet but, if accelerated, become payable at their nominal value of USD5.2bn.

The agency notes that BTA's standalone financial position is exceptionally weak and the bank will almost certainly default without external support as reflected in its Viability Rating at 'f'. At end-Q311, BTA's negative equity, as reported in the IFRS financial accounts, was about USD2.2bn, mainly due to the high level of reserves for impaired loans (equal to 69% of the gross loan book). The pre-impairment loss for 9M11 was USD0.5bn as a result of material negative carry due to the high cost of BTA's debt, and high operating expenses.

SK has held a 81.5% stake in BTA since the completion of the bank's restructuring in 2010.

The rating actions are as follows:

BTA Bank

Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs downgraded to 'C' from 'CCC'

Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'C'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'f'

Individual Rating affirmed at 'F'

Support Rating affirmed at '5'

Support Rating Floor revised to 'C' from 'CCC'

Senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'C' from 'CCC'; Recovery Rating at 'RR5'

Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'C'; Recovery Rating at 'RR6'