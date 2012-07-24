(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Russia-based residential real estate developer CJSC SSMO LenSpetsSMU
(LSS) has strong market positions in the Saint Petersburg metropolitan area.
-- We are revising our outlook on LSS to positive from stable and
affirming our 'B/B' long- and short-term ratings on the company.
-- The positive outlook reflects our view that LSS should be able to
improve its cash flow generation over the next six months as a result of
increasing sales and low 2012 inventory.
Rating Action
On July 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Russian residential real estate developer CJSC SSMO LenSpetsSMU (LSS) to
positive from stable. At the same time we affirmed our 'B/B' long- and
short-term corporate credit ratings on LSS and our 'B' issue rating on its
Russian ruble (RUB)2 billion 14.5% senior unsecured notes due 2013, RUB2
billion senior unsecured 16% notes due 2012, and $150 million series 2010-01
limited-recourse secured notes due 2015. The recovery rating on these
instruments is unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average
(30%-50%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. The 'ruA'
Russia national scale rating remains unchanged.
Rationale
The outlook revision follows improvement in LSS' operating performance,
especially sales, which rose 23% year-on-year as of June 30, 2012. LSS' key
Saint Petersburg residential market is seeing demand improve, supplies remain
low, and prices rise. We believe these factors have allowed LSS to maximize
its strong market position and good pricing strategy in the middle-class
housing segment to prompt this strong performance. We anticipate that
relatively low inventory in 2011 and 2012 and rising revenue should result in
LSS improving its free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation in the short
term.
LSS uses the conservative completed contract revenue recognition method, which
counts revenue only when transactions are completed, but we still remain
cautious about 2013 as working capital could rise because of the high number
of projects coming under construction, and lower revenue could temporarily
offset the performance achieved during the previous year.
The revision is also supported by our belief that the company is strongly
committed to further strengthening its capital structure. This is demonstrated
by the steps LSS is currently taking to reduce the share of short-term debt in
its total debt structure, which we currently view as high, and to reduce its
exposure to foreign currency. This strategy, if implemented, would likely be
positive for the ratings.
We continue to assess LSS' business risk profile as "weak" and its financial
risk profile as "aggressive," as our criteria define the terms. LSS has been
fully owned by Etalon Group Limited (Etalon; not rated), a Guernsey-based
holding company, since 2008, and we consider LSS to be a core entity for
Etalon as it generates 80% of its revenues and represented 100% of its
consolidated debt as of Dec. 31, 2011. We view Etalon's credit quality as
equal to LSS', and our rating on LSS therefore reflects this.
Liquidity
We classify LSS' liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We expect
liquidity sources to meet funding needs by more than 1.2x in the next 12
months.
The main liquidity sources over the next 12 months as of June 30, 2012,
included:
-- Cash and short-term bank deposits of RUB7 billion;
-- Availability under committed credit lines of RUB8.1 billion; and
-- RUB4 billion of incoming funds from operations (FFO).
The main liquidity uses over the same period included:
-- Debt maturities of RUB2.9 billion;
-- Working capital outflows of RUB3 billion, to be used for new real
estate project developments; and
-- Capital expenditures (capex) expected at RUB400 million.
In our view, LSS also derives additional financial flexibility from its
significant headroom on its covenants, which would allow it to increase its
indebtedness in case of need.