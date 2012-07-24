(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the rating on China-based CNOOC
Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--; cnAAA) is not immediately affected by the company's proposed
acquisition of Nexen Inc. (BBB-/Watch Pos/--). In our view, the US$15.1-billion
acquisition is larger than previous CNOOC deals in recent years and could test the
company's integration ability.
Standard & Poor's sees the acquisition as consistent with CNOOC Ltd.'s
strategy to expand outside China. The transaction, once completed, would
increase CNOOC Ltd.'s proven reserves by about 30% and production by about
20%. More importantly, it provides a good opportunity for CNOOC Ltd. to
diversify its operations materially in the low-risk member countries of the
Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). At the end of
2011, more than 71% of CNOOC Ltd.'s reserves are off the coast of China, and
over 20% of reserves are in countries with high sovereign risks. After the
acquisition, CNOOC Ltd.'s reserves in China will fall to 56% and its reserves
in OECD countries would increase to above 28%.
We don't expect CNOOC Ltd. to substantially breach our rating downgrade
trigger of total debt to total capital of 30%, even though the company intends
to issue debt for this purchase. This is because CNOOC Ltd. currently has high
cash holdings (Chinese renminbi 99.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011), very
strong cash flow generation, and a conservative financial policy.
Nevertheless, the acquisition will reduce the buffer for further large
debt-funded acquisitions. If the transaction proceeds under terms that are
materially different from the current proposal, we would review the potential
credit implications at that time.
If this acquisition proceeds, we expect CNOOC Ltd.'s key credit metrics,
including funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt and debt to EBTIDA to
weaken, but remain at the levels we expect for the 'a' stand-alone credit
profile--FFO to debt of more than 70% and debt to EBTIDA below 1x. Depending
on the funding arrangement, the company's ratio of total debt to total capital
may exceed 30% for the next six to 12 months, but we don't expect that would
be substantial.
Nexen is an independent exploration and production company based in Calgary,
Canada, with proved reserves of 900 million barrel oil equivalents as of
year-end 2011. Its business covers conventional oil and gas, oil sands and
shale gas. More than 90% of its current reserves are in OECD countries. CNOOC
Ltd. announced on July 23, 2012, that it is acquiring all outstanding common
and preferred shares in Nexen Inc. for a total of US$15.1 billion and will
assume Nexen's current debt of approximately US$4.3 billion.
