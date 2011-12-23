(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 23 - Fitch Ratings says that the sale of Kazakhtelecom's 49% stake in Kcell to TeliaSonera is viewed as rating neutral, in line with Fitch's expectations when the company's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) was affirmed at 'BB'\Stable on 13 December 2011.

Kazakhtelecom has signed an agreement to sell its entire stake in Kcell for USD1,519m to Sonera Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of TeliaSonera AB. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be finalised during Q112.

Receiving cash from the deal is, in Fitch's view, not rating positive since Kazakhtelecom stores cash in local banks, which have a substantially lower rating than the company, while there is a possibility that its controlling shareholder Samruk-Kazyna might require it to upstream cash received from the sale. If all cash from the deal was upstreamed it would be mildly negative for the rating.

The disposal Kcell does not necessarily weaken Kazakhtelecom's market position since it has only been receiving dividends from Kcell. Kazakhtelcom has been focusing on the development of its data services segment (fixed and mobile broadband, IPTV) and the development of its CDMA mobile subsidiaries (one of them has recently received 4G frequencies), and these segments have improved the company's business diversification.

Kcell is a leading mobile operator in Kazakhstan with a subscriber base exceeding seven million. Kazakhtelcom has a 49% in Kcell, while the remaining 51% is owned by Fintur Holdings B.V. (of which 58.55% is owned by Telia Sonera AB, 41.55% is owned by Turkcell).