OVERVIEW

-- On Oct. 11, 2011, we took rating actions on 15 Spanish Banks due to Spain's slowing and depressed real estate market.

-- On Nov. 29, we took rating actions on the two largest Spanish banks following the application of our revised criteria. We subsequently took further rating actions on these banks as a result of applying our new criteria.

-- On Dec. 8, we placed 15 Spanish banks on CreditWatch negative following the CreditWatch negative placement of the rating on the Kingdom of Spain.

-- On Dec. 15, we took rating actions on 10 Spanish banks following the application of our revised bank criteria. We subsequently took further rating actions on several banks as a result of applying our new criteria.

-- As a result of some of those rating actions, the triggers documented in several Spanish SME transactions were breached--in particular, the triggers documented in the swap and the guaranteed investment contracts (GICs).

-- As of today, remedy periods detailed in the documents have elapsed for both the swap and the GICs. Although remedy actions under swap contracts have taken place, this is not the case for the GICs in several Spanish SME deals.

-- Consequently, we have placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on 19 tranches and affirmed our rating on one tranche in 11 Spanish SME transactions, due to either the breach of the triggers in the GIC having been breached but no remedy action having been taken yet, or due to a direct ratings link that we consider to exist between the ratings on the tranches and the rating actions on the related counterparties, based on the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria. The affirmed tranche is able to maintain its 'AAA (sf)' rating despite the link to the counterparty.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on 19 tranches and affirmed its rating on one tranche in 11 Spanish transactions of asset-backed securities (ABS) granted to small and midsize entities (SMEs).

For the full list of today's CreditWatch negative placements, see "S&P's Ratings List For 11 Spanish SME Transactions--Dec. 23, 2011."

Today's CreditWatch placements follow the rating actions we took on Spanish banks on:

-- Oct. 11, 2011 (see "Spain's Slowing Economy and Depressed Real Estate Market Prompt Negative Rating Actions On 15 Spanish Banks"),

-- Nov. 29, 2011 (see "Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Of The Largest Rated Banks And Certain Subsidiaries),

-- Dec. 8, 2011 ("Ratings On 15 Spanish Banks Placed On CreditWatch Negative Following Similar Rating Action On Spain"), and

-- Dec. 15, 2011 (see "Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To 10 Spanish Financial Institutions").

In addition to those rating actions, on Dec. 5, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on 15 members of the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) (see "Standard & Poor's Puts Ratings On Eurozone Sovereigns On CreditWatch With Negative Implications"), including Spain. After the sovereign CreditWatch negative placements, the application of our revised bank criteria resulted in the downgrade and subsequent CreditWatch negative placement of our ratings on several Spanish banks (see "Related Criteria And Research" below).

Today's CreditWatch actions on these SME tranches are due to the following:

-- Remedy action triggers established in the documents have been breached;

-- The remedy period has elapsed for the guaranteed investment contracts (GICs) and no remedy action has been taken yet; or

-- These tranches are affected by the direct ratings link that we consider to exist between the ratings on the tranches and the rating actions on the related counterparties, based on the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria.

The affirmed tranche is able to maintain its 'AAA (sf)' rating despite the link to the counterparty.

On Dec. 6, 2011, we published "S&P Reviews Rating Impact of Revised Bank Ratings on Structured Finance Transactions." In that article, we indicated that in some transactions where a tranche rating is linked directly to the rating on a downgraded bank, we would begin taking actions--including CreditWatch actions where appropriate--as soon as possible following the downgrades of the banks. We also indicated that we would be considering the impact of the bank downgrades during remedy periods. In general, for the tranches placed on CreditWatch in today's rating action, either the documented remedy periods have already expired and there has been no replacement, or remedy triggers have not been breached and therefore replacement is not required under the documents.

We will resolve these Spanish SME CreditWatch placements once we have reviewed the transactions.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an residential mortgage backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available here.

