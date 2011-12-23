(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 23 -
-- We are concerned that Sweden-based leisure-product maker
Dometic Group AB will be negatively affected by increasingly
tough economic conditions and that its covenant headroom will
tighten in 2012.
-- We are revising our outlook to negative from stable,
while affirming the ratings, including the 'B' long-term
corporate credit rating.
-- The negative outlook primarily reflects the potential for
covenant breaches in 2012.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had
revised its outlook on Sweden-based leisure-product maker
Dometic Group AB and subsidiary Dometic Holding AB (together
"Dometic" or "the group") to negative. At the same time, we
affirmed the 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on both
entities.
We also affirmed the 'CCC+' issue rating on EUR202 million
payment-in-kind (PIK) notes issued in April 2011 and maturing in
2019. The recovery rating on these notes is '6', reflecting our
expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in an event of
payment default.
The outlook revision reflects our concerns that the covenant
headroom on Dometic's senior facilities will tighten in the face
of increasingly tough economic conditions that could pressure
sales and margins. Although Dometic's underlying margins have
historically proven resilient against swings in demand and have
consequently been the main supportive rating factor, the group's
very high debt burden makes it sensitive to small changes in
profits and cash flow.
Dometic Group AB (formerly Frostbite 1 AB ) is a
leading manufacturer of comfort products for the recreational
vehicle, automotive, and marine leisure market. It wholly owns
Dometic Holding AB. We equalize the business risk and financial
risk profiles of both entities. The group underwent a change of
ownership and a debt restructuring in May 2011.
In our base-case scenario for 2012, we anticipate that
Dometic will experience a decline in revenues of up to 5% which
could lead to some pressure on its underlying EBITDA margin
which is currently at a healthy 17%-plus. We believe that
Dometic's underlying free operating cash flow generation will
remain solid, as has been the case over the past 10 years. Due
to the group's heavy debt burden, however, we forecast that
adjusted funds from operations to debt will stay below 10% and
debt to EBITDA at 8x.
The ratings on Dometic are constrained by our view of the
group's high leverage, which we believe will keep its financial
metrics in a range that we view as "highly leveraged" over the
next two-three years. In the group's second and third quarter
2011 reports, a number of post-acquisition adjustments have been
made to the financial statement retrospectively. Most of the
adjustments are related to non-recurring items connected with
the ownership change and debt restructuring. Since May 4, 2011,
the reporting company has been Dometic Group AB. Before that, it
was Dometic Holding AB.
Further constraints on the ratings include Dometic's high
exposure to the cyclical recreational vehicle, automotive, and
marine leisure industry, which represents about 85% of revenues.
These constraints are reflected in the group's "weak" business
risk profile. However, Dometic enjoys leading positions in its
niche markets and strong relationships with original equipment
manufacturers, which create high entry barriers and give the
group pricing power. Dometic has a history of strong cash flow
generation, which is also a key supporting rating factor.
The negative outlook primarily reflects the risks associated
with deteriorating covenant headroom, which we view as likely
during 2012. Given Dometic's highly leveraged capital structure,
we would view any covenant breach or minimal covenant headroom
as incompatible with the current ratings.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global
Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April
15, 2008
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating
Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix
Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008