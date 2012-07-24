BRIEF-KKR invests in China's Gambol pet group
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 24 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Mood Media Corp. ------------------------------ 24-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Positive/-- Country: Canada
State/Province: Ontario
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 61534J
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Apr-2011 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Toronto-based in-store music and marketing solutions provider Mood Media Corp. (Mood Media) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile, under our criteria.
Our assessment of Mood Media's business risk profile mainly reflects execution risk arising from integration of acquired companies Muzak Holdings LLC (Muzak) and DMX Holdings Inc. (DMX). It also reflects a lack of business diversity. In addition, it reflects the noncritical nature of the group's product offering and substitution risk from other competing alternatives such as internet protocol based technology, which has already led to increased competition. Positive factors supporting the business risk profile are Mood Media's leading market position and good geographic coverage resulting from the Muzak and DMX acquisitions and its subscription-driven recurring revenue base, which provides good revenue visibility.
Our view of Mood Media's financial risk profile as "aggressive" takes into account the group's very aggressive financial policy focused on external growth mitigated by tightening covenants which require conservative funding of acquisitions and gradual deleveraging. This is partly offset by sound profitability and gradually improving credit metrics.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery and petrochemical project in Malaysia's southern state of Johor.
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses