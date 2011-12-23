(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Our review of the portfolio data shows that VAB Auto Receivables 2009 has performed in line with our expectations since closing in February 2010.

-- The transaction is still revolving and the level of credit enhancement has not changed since closing.

-- We have therefore affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A notes.

-- Volvo Auto Bank and Volvo Auto Leasing originated the loan and lease receivables that back this German auto ABS transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' credit rating on VAB Auto Receivables 2009 B.V.'s class A notes. Volvo Auto Bank Deutschland GmbH originated the loan receivables, and Volvo Auto Leasing Deutschland GmbH the lease receivables, that back this asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction.

The originator informs us that the portfolio will be run down following a failure to sell Volvo Car Holding Germany GmbH, the owner of Volvo Auto Bank Deutschland. Specifically, this means that the transaction will go into early amortization in May 2012. However, Volvo Auto Bank will remain as the servicer for the transaction. We will continue to follow these developments.

Today's rating action follows our review of the transaction according to our surveillance schedule.

In our view, this transaction has shown stable asset performance. The transaction features a three-year revolving period and is currently still revolving, as no early amortization conditions have been met (according to the December 2011 investor report). Excess spread has been sufficient to cure losses during the revolving period. Excess spread in this transaction has been stable at about 2%.

In our opinion, the transaction is performing in line with our expectations, as it is still revolving, no reserve fund has been drawn, and total delinquencies are stable at 0.08% of the current pool balance.

Thereafter, we have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A notes in the transaction.

