Dec 23
OVERVIEW
-- Our review of the portfolio data shows that VAB Auto Receivables 2009 has performed in
line with our expectations since closing in February 2010.
-- The transaction is still revolving and the level of credit enhancement has not changed
since closing.
-- We have therefore affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A notes.
-- Volvo Auto Bank and Volvo Auto Leasing originated the loan and lease receivables that
back this German auto ABS transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' credit rating on VAB Auto
Receivables 2009 B.V.'s class A notes. Volvo Auto Bank Deutschland GmbH originated the loan
receivables, and Volvo Auto Leasing Deutschland GmbH the lease receivables, that back this
asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction.
The originator informs us that the portfolio will be run down following a failure to sell
Volvo Car Holding Germany GmbH, the owner of Volvo Auto Bank Deutschland. Specifically, this
means that the transaction will go into early amortization in May 2012. However, Volvo Auto Bank
will remain as the servicer for the transaction. We will continue to follow these developments.
Today's rating action follows our review of the transaction according to our surveillance
schedule.
In our view, this transaction has shown stable asset performance. The transaction features a
three-year revolving period and is currently still revolving, as no early amortization
conditions have been met (according to the December 2011 investor report). Excess spread has
been sufficient to cure losses during the revolving period. Excess spread in this transaction
has been stable at about 2%.
In our opinion, the transaction is performing in line with our expectations, as it is still
revolving, no reserve fund has been drawn, and total delinquencies are stable at 0.08% of the
current pool balance.
Thereafter, we have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A notes in the transaction.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an
asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations,
warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they
differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary
ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available at
