(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 24 -
Overview
-- We believe Russian pump maker HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group
PLC's (HMS) credit metrics have weakened following its acquisition of
compressor producer Kazankompressormash (KKM) and pump producer Apollo
Goessnitz GmbH in debt-financed transactions. Consequently, we have revised
our assessment of HMS' liquidity to "less than adequate."
-- We are lowering our long-term rating on HMS to 'B+' from 'BB-' and the
issue ratings on its proposed unsecured notes to 'B' from 'B+'.
-- The negative outlook reflects the risk that HMS might not be able to
restore its liquidity position to "adequate" in the coming months.
Rating Action
On July 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on Russian pump and oil and gas equipment manufacturer
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC (HMS) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The
outlook is negative. We have also lowered the long-term Russia national scale
rating to 'ruA+' from 'ruAA-'.
At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on the Russian ruble(RUB) 3
billion unsecured notes issued by CJSC Hydromashservice, a subsidiary of HMS,
to 'B' from 'B+'. We also lowered the Russia national scale rating on these
notes to 'ruA' from 'ruA+'. The recovery rating on these notes is '5',
indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a
payment default.