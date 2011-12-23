(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 23 -

OVERVIEW

-- From publicly available documents and discussions with the portfolio manager, we understand that Eurocastle CDO II and Eurocastle CDO III were restructured in November 2011.

-- We have placed on CreditWatch negative nine ratings in the two transactions because, in our opinion, we do not yet have sufficient information to analyze the restructured transactions.

-- If we do not receive the necessary information in the coming weeks we may withdraw our ratings.

-- Eurocastle CDO II and III are CDOs of mezzanine structured finance securities transactions.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on three and six classes of notes, respectively, in Eurocastle CDO II PLC and Eurocastle CDO III PLC (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow the restructuring of these transactions in November 2011. While the issuer has published notices of amendments to the transactions' documents, in our view, the notices do not contain sufficient information to allow us to analyze the restructured transactions. We have therefore placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, and B notes in Eurocastle CDO II, and our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, B, C, D, and E notes in Eurocastle CDO III. If we do not receive what we consider to be sufficient information in the coming weeks, we may withdraw our ratings in the two transactions.

Both Eurocastle CDO II and Eurocastle CDO III are cash flow collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) of mezzanine structured finance securities that closed in 2005. Eurocastle CDO II invests primarily in sterling-denominated securities, and Eurocastle CDO III primarily in euro-denominated securities. Both transactions are managed by Fortress Investment Group LLC.

