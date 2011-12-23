(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- From publicly available documents and discussions with the portfolio
manager, we understand that Eurocastle CDO II and Eurocastle CDO III were
restructured in November 2011.
-- We have placed on CreditWatch negative nine ratings in the two
transactions because, in our opinion, we do not yet have sufficient
information to analyze the restructured transactions.
-- If we do not receive the necessary information in the coming weeks we
may withdraw our ratings.
-- Eurocastle CDO II and III are CDOs of mezzanine structured finance
securities transactions.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch negative its credit ratings
on three and six classes of notes, respectively, in Eurocastle CDO II PLC and Eurocastle CDO
III PLC (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow the restructuring of these transactions in
November 2011. While the issuer has published notices of amendments to the
transactions' documents, in our view, the notices do not contain sufficient
information to allow us to analyze the restructured transactions. We have
therefore placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A-1, A-2,
and B notes in Eurocastle CDO II, and our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, B, C,
D, and E notes in Eurocastle CDO III. If we do not receive what we consider to
be sufficient information in the coming weeks, we may withdraw our ratings in
the two transactions.
Both Eurocastle CDO II and Eurocastle CDO III are cash flow collateralized
debt obligations (CDOs) of mezzanine structured finance securities that closed
in 2005. Eurocastle CDO II invests primarily in sterling-denominated
securities, and Eurocastle CDO III primarily in euro-denominated securities.
Both transactions are managed by Fortress Investment Group LLC.
